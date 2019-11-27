What’s Happening?

7 Day Forecast
Friday — Nov. 29
Driftless Al-Anon: Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 504 S. Main St., Viroqua, back door, 12:30-1:30 p.m.
Westby Bekkum Library: Movie Day, “Aladdin,” 3:45 p.m.
“Elf,” Temple Theatre, 116 S. Main St., Viroqua, 4 p.m.
Twinklefest parade, downtown Viroqua, 7 p.m.
Saturday — Nov. 30
Cashton VFW 34th annual craft, vendor and bake sale with lunch, Cashton Community Hall, 9 a.m-3 p.m.
Piano open mic, The Commons, 401 E. Jefferson St., Viroqua, 6:30 p.m.
Sunday — Dec. 1
Viroqua Eagles free Community Children’s Christmas Party, Eagles Club, 216 S. Rock Ave., Viroqua, noon-2:30 p.m.
Holiday Harmony Kunutson Memorial Library fundraiser, Coon Valley American Legion Hall, 105 Park St., Coon Valley, 1-4 p.m.
Caroling of the Choirs, Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 504 S. Main St., Viroqua, 7 p.m.
Monday – Dec. 2
Westby Bekkum Library: Video conversion kit (by appointment through Dec. 7); Friends of Bekkum, 9 a.m
Produce distribution, Living Faith Food Pantry, 209 Sands Road (behind Family Restaurant), Viroqua, 1-3 p.m.
Coon Valley Knutson Library: Afternoon knitting, 1:30 p.m.
Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous, La Farge United Methodist Church, 212 W. Penn St., La Farge, 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday – Dec. 3
Westby Bekkum Library: Tech help, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.; Rock and Read (K-6), 3:30-5 p.m.
Clothes Closet: Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 504 S. Main St., Viroqua, 1-3 p.m.
Bethel Home Auxiliary, 614 S. Rock Ave., Viroqua, 2 p.m.
Stoddard Food Pantry, 300 N. Main St., Stoddard, 2:30-5:30 p.m.
Come for Supper: Westby Our Savior’s Church, Westby, 4-6 p.m. Free meal, all welcome.
Coon Valley Knutson Library: Knitting group, 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday — Dec. 4
Westby Bekkum Library: Pre-K story time: Community Helpers, 10 a.m.
Food distribution, Living Faith Food Pantry, 209 Sands Road (behind Family Restaurant), Viroqua, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
T.O.P.S. (Take Off Pounds Sensibly): Immanuel Lutheran Church, Viroqua, Weigh-in 10-10:15 a.m., Meeting 10:15-10:45 a.m.
Toys for Tots Chili Supper, Viroqua Police and Fire Station, 702 E. Broadway, Viroqua, 4:30 p.m. until chili is gone
Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous: Community Room 3, VMH, Viroqua, 7 p.m.
Viola Al-Anon Family Group, 108 E. Commercial St., Viola, 7 p.m.
Thursday — Dec. 5
Good Shepherd Clothes Closet, 504 S. Main St., Viroqua (use entrance off parking lot in back), 1-3 p.m.
Vernon County Community on Transition meeting, Erlandson Building, 318 Fairlane Drive, Viroqua, 1-3 p.m.
Coon Valley Knutson Library: Bunco Bunch, 2 p.m.
Weight Watchers, Viroqua Church of Christ, 825 Nelson Parkway, Viroqua, 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Debtors Anonymous, Vernon Memorial Hospital Community Room 3, 507 S. Main St., Viroqua (enter through the emergency room entrance), 7 p.m.
Friday — Dec. 6
Driftless Al-Anon: Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 504 S. Main St., Viroqua, back door, 12:30-1:30 p.m.
Coon Valley Knutson Library: Conversation with Coffee, 10:30 p.m.
Pleasant Ridge Waldorf School Holiday Faire – A Joyful Wassail for Adults, PRWS, 431 E. Court St., Viroqua, 6 p.m.-midnight
Westby Area High School band concert, Westby Area Performing Arts Center, 7 p.m.
