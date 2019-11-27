What's Happening?
Friday — Nov. 29

Driftless Al-Anon: Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 504 S. Main St., Viroqua, back door, 12:30-1:30 p.m.

Westby Bekkum Library: Movie Day, “Aladdin,” 3:45 p.m.

“Elf,” Temple Theatre, 116 S. Main St., Viroqua, 4 p.m.

Twinklefest parade, downtown Viroqua, 7 p.m.

Saturday — Nov. 30

Cashton VFW 34th annual craft, vendor and bake sale with lunch, Cashton Community Hall, 9 a.m-3 p.m.

Piano open mic, The Commons, 401 E. Jefferson St., Viroqua, 6:30 p.m.

Sunday — Dec. 1

Viroqua Eagles free Community Children’s Christmas Party, Eagles Club, 216 S. Rock Ave., Viroqua, noon-2:30 p.m.

Holiday Harmony Kunutson Memorial Library fundraiser, Coon Valley American Legion Hall, 105 Park St., Coon Valley, 1-4 p.m.

Caroling of the Choirs, Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 504 S. Main St., Viroqua, 7 p.m.

Monday – Dec. 2

Westby Bekkum Library: Video conversion kit (by appointment through Dec. 7); Friends of Bekkum, 9 a.m

Produce distribution, Living Faith Food Pantry, 209 Sands Road (behind Family Restaurant), Viroqua, 1-3 p.m.

Coon Valley Knutson Library: Afternoon knitting, 1:30 p.m.

Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous, La Farge United Methodist Church, 212 W. Penn St., La Farge, 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday – Dec. 3

Westby Bekkum Library: Tech help, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.; Rock and Read (K-6), 3:30-5 p.m.

Clothes Closet: Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 504 S. Main St., Viroqua, 1-3 p.m.

Bethel Home Auxiliary, 614 S. Rock Ave., Viroqua, 2 p.m.

Stoddard Food Pantry, 300 N. Main St., Stoddard, 2:30-5:30 p.m.

Come for Supper: Westby Our Savior’s Church, Westby, 4-6 p.m. Free meal, all welcome.

Coon Valley Knutson Library: Knitting group, 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday — Dec. 4

Westby Bekkum Library: Pre-K story time: Community Helpers, 10 a.m.

Food distribution, Living Faith Food Pantry, 209 Sands Road (behind Family Restaurant), Viroqua, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

T.O.P.S. (Take Off Pounds Sensibly): Immanuel Lutheran Church, Viroqua, Weigh-in 10-10:15 a.m., Meeting 10:15-10:45 a.m.

Toys for Tots Chili Supper, Viroqua Police and Fire Station, 702 E. Broadway, Viroqua, 4:30 p.m. until chili is gone

Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous: Community Room 3, VMH, Viroqua, 7 p.m.

Viola Al-Anon Family Group, 108 E. Commercial St., Viola, 7 p.m.

Thursday — Dec. 5

Good Shepherd Clothes Closet, 504 S. Main St., Viroqua (use entrance off parking lot in back), 1-3 p.m.

Vernon County Community on Transition meeting, Erlandson Building, 318 Fairlane Drive, Viroqua, 1-3 p.m.

Coon Valley Knutson Library: Bunco Bunch, 2 p.m.

Weight Watchers, Viroqua Church of Christ, 825 Nelson Parkway, Viroqua, 5:30-6:30 p.m.

Debtors Anonymous, Vernon Memorial Hospital Community Room 3, 507 S. Main St., Viroqua (enter through the emergency room entrance), 7 p.m.

Friday — Dec. 6

Driftless Al-Anon: Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 504 S. Main St., Viroqua, back door, 12:30-1:30 p.m.

Coon Valley Knutson Library: Conversation with Coffee, 10:30 p.m.

Pleasant Ridge Waldorf School Holiday Faire – A Joyful Wassail for Adults, PRWS, 431 E. Court St., Viroqua, 6 p.m.-midnight

Westby Area High School band concert, Westby Area Performing Arts Center, 7 p.m.

To stay up-to-date on everything happening in the area send your event information no later than Friday noon for the following week’s edition. Email angie.cina@lee.net.

