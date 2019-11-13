Friday — Nov. 15
Driftless Al-Anon: Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 504 S. Main St., Viroqua, back door, 12:30-1:30 p.m.
Coon Valley Knutson Library: Preschool stories with Karla, 10:30 a.m.
Tom Papa, Temple Theatre, 116 S. Main St., Viroqua, 7 p.m.
Saturday — Nov. 16
Kickapoo Area Food Pantry, 106 W. Wisconsin St., Viola, 9-11 a.m.
Sunday — Nov. 17
No activities scheduled.
Monday – Nov. 18
Westby Bekkum Library: Norseland deliveres, 2 p.m; Read to Rover, 3:30 p.m.; Teen Girls' Club, 6-7:30 p.m.
Produce distribution, Living Faith Food Pantry, 209 Sands Road (behind Family Restaurant), Viroqua, 1-3 p.m.
Coon Valley Knutson Library: Afternoon knitting, 1:30 p.m.
Kickapoo Area Food Pantry, 106 W. Wisconsin St., Viola, 4-6 p.m.
Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous, La Farge United Methodist Church, 212 W. Penn St., La Farge, 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday – Nov. 19
Westby Bekkum Library: Friends of Bekkum, 9 a.m.; tech help, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.; local author Sara Anderson, 2-4 p.m.
Clothes Closet: Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 504 S. Main St., Viroqua, 1-3 p.m.
Stoddard Food Pantry: 300 N. Main St., Stoddard, 2:30-5:30 p.m.
Come for Supper: Westby Our Savior’s Church, Westby, 4-6 p.m. Free meal, all welcome.
Coon Valley Knutson Library: Knitting group, 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday — Nov. 20
Westby Bekkum Library: Pre-K story time: Turkey Trouble!, 10 a.m.; Just Bookin' Cookbook Potluck, 5:15 p.m.
Food distribution, Living Faith Food Pantry, 209 Sands Road (behind Family Restaurant), Viroqua, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
T.O.P.S. (Take Off Pounds Sensibly): Immanuel Lutheran Church, Viroqua, Weigh-in 10-10:15 a.m., Meeting 10:15-10:45 a.m.
Coon Valley Knutson Library: Crafting with Friends, 5 p.m.
Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous: Community Room 3, VMH, Viroqua, 7 p.m.
Viola Al-Anon Family Group, 108 E. Commercial St., Viola, 7 p.m.
Thursday — Nov. 21
Weight Watchers, Viroqua Church of Christ, 825 Nelson Parkway, Viroqua, 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Debtors Anonymous, Vernon Memorial Hospital Community Room 3, 507 S. Main St., Viroqua (enter through the emergency room entrance), 7 p.m.
Friday — Nov. 22
Driftless Al-Anon: Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 504 S. Main St., Viroqua, back door, 12:30-1:30 p.m.
Westby Bekkum Library: 4th Friday Book Discussion: "Poisonwood Bible," 10 a.m.
Coon Valley Knutson Library: Conversations with Coffee, 10:30 a.m.
To stay up-to-date on everything happening in the area send your event information no later than Friday noon for the following week’s edition. Email angie.cina@lee.net.
