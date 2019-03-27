Friday — March 29
Coon Valley Knutson Library: Conversations with Coffee, 10:30 a.m.
Driftless Al-Anon: Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 504 S. Main St., Viroqua, back door, 12:30-1:30 p.m.
Saturday — March 30
Spaghetti and pasta dinner, St. Mary's Church, 904 Central Ave., Coon Valley, 4-7 p.m.
Sunday — March 31
Celtic Beat 2: Celtic and Gaelic Fest, Historic Temple Theatre, 116 S. Main St., Viroqua, 2 p.m.
Monday – April 1
April Fools' Day
Westby Bekkum Library: Vinyl and cassette conversion kit all week.
Produce distribution, Living Faith Food Pantry, 852 N. Main St., Viroqua, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
Vernon County Alzheimer's Support Group, fellowship room, Maplewood Terrace, 620 S. Garfield Ave., Viroqua, 4-5 p.m.
Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous, La Farge United Methodist Church, 212 W. Penn St., La Farge, 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday – April 2
Westby Bekkum Library: Tech help by appointment or drop-in help, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Clothes Closet: Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 504 S. Main St., Viroqua, 1-3 p.m.
Bethel Home Auxiliary meeting, first-floor family room, Bethel Home, 614 S. Rock Ave, Viroqua, 1 p.m.; volunteers and residents stuff Easter eggs for annual hunt, 2 p.m.
Stoddard Food Pantry, 300 N. Main St., 2:30-5:30 p.m.
Come for Supper: Westby Our Savior’s Church, Westby, 4-6 p.m. Free meal, all welcome.
Wednesday — April 3
Westby Bekkum Library: Story time Pete the Cat Party (ages 0-4), 10 a.m.; Westby Stringers Writers, 4 p.m.
McIntosh Memorial Library: Viroqua story time for 3-5-year-olds, 11-11:30 a.m.
Food distribution: Viroqua Living Faith Food Pantry, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
T.O.P.S. (Take Off Pounds Sensibly): Immanuel Church, Viroqua, Weigh-in 10-10:15 a.m., Meeting 10:15-10:45 a.m.
Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous: Community Room 3, VMH, Viroqua, 7 p.m.
Viola Al-Anon Family Group, 108 Commercial St., Viola, 7 p.m.
Thursday — April 4
Vernon County Community on Transition meeting, Erlandson Building, 318 Fairlane Drive, Viroqua, 1-3 p.m.
Westby Bekkum Library: Wisconsin Farmers' Union film screening, "Little Pink House," 6:30 p.m.
Friday — April 5
Driftless Al-Anon: Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 504 S. Main St., Viroqua, back door, 12:30-1:30 p.m.
To stay up-to-date on everything happening in the area send your event information no later than Friday noon for the following week’s edition. Email information to angie.cina@lee.net.
