Friday — June 28
Coon Valley Knutson Library: Preschool stories with Karla, 10:30 a.m.
Driftless Al-Anon: Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 504 S. Main St., Viroqua, back door, 12:30-1:30 p.m.
Westby Bekkum Library: Family Game Night, 6:30 p.m.
Saturday — June 29
“Star Wars: Episode VI —Return of the Jedi,” Historic Temple Theatre, 116 N. Main St., Viroqua, 1, 4 and 7 p.m.
Sunday — June 30
No activities scheduled
Monday – July 1
Westby Bekkum Library: Universe of Stories Prize Drawing No. 3; Read to Rover, 3:30-4:30 p.m.; rocket ship make and take craft, through July 6.
Produce distribution, Living Faith Food Pantry, 209 Sands Road (behind Family Restaurant), Viroqua, 1-3 p.m.
Coon Valley Knutson Library: Kids' Rings 'Round Saturn, 1:30-3 p.m.
Vernon County Alzheimer's Support Group, fellowship room, Maplewood Terrace, 620 S. Garfield Ave., Viroqua, 4 p.m.
Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous, La Farge United Methodist Church, 212 W. Penn St., La Farge, 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday – July 2
Westby Bekkum Library: Tech help by appointment or drop-in help, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Rock & Read (K-6): Space telescope craft, 1:30-3 p.m.
Clothes Closet: Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 504 S. Main St., Viroqua, 1-3 p.m.
Stoddard Food Pantry, 300 N. Main St., Stoddard, 2:30-5:30 p.m.
Come for Supper: Westby Our Savior’s Church, Westby, 4-6 p.m. Free meal, all welcome.
Coon Valley Knutson Library: Knitting group, 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday — July 3
Westby Bekkum Library: Story time (ages 0-4): Colors; Westby Readers 4-H SPIN program (K-6): Wake up Your Taste Buds, 1:30-3 p.m.
Food distribution, Living Faith Food Pantry, 209 Sands Road (behind Family Restaurant), Viroqua, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
T.O.P.S. (Take Off Pounds Sensibly): Immanuel Church, Viroqua, Weigh-in 10-10:15 a.m., Meeting 10:15-10:45 a.m.
Westby Bekkum Library: Story time (ages 0-4), 10 a.m.; Westby Readers 4-H SPIN Program (K-4): Building a Better Web, 1:30-3 p.m.
Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous: Community Room 3, VMH, Viroqua, 7 p.m.
Viola Al-Anon Family Group, 108 Commercial St., Viola, 7 p.m.
Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous, basement Community Room 3, Vernon Memorial Hospital, Viroqua, 7 p.m.
Thursday — July 4
Independence Day
Friday — July 5
Coon Valley Knutson Library: Conversations with Coffee, 10:30 a.m.
Driftless Al-Anon: Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 504 S. Main St., Viroqua, back door, 12:30-1:30 p.m.
To stay up-to-date on everything happening in the area send your event information no later than Friday noon for the following week’s edition. Email angie.cina@lee.net.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.