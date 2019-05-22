Friday — May 24
Coon Valley Knutson Library: Conversations with Coffee, 10:30 a.m.
Driftless Al-Anon: Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 504 S. Main St., Viroqua, back door, 12:30-1:30 p.m.
Saturday — May 25
Westby Area High School graduation, WASD Fieldhouse, 1 p.m.
Sunday — May 26
No activities scheduled
Monday – May 27
Memorial Day
Tuesday – May 28
Westby Bekkum Library: Video conversion kit, May 28-29; tech help by appointment or drop-in help, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; day care deliveries, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
American Red Cross blood drive, Church of Christ, 825 Nelson Parkway, Viroqua, noon-5:30 p.m.
Clothes Closet: Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 504 S. Main St., Viroqua, 1-3 p.m.
Come for Supper: Westby Our Savior’s Church, Westby, 4-6 p.m. Free meal, all welcome.
Coon Valley Knutson Library: Knitting group, 6:30 p.m.; Readers' Anonymous book discussion, 7 p.m.
Sons of Norway meeting, Westby Community Room, lower level, Bekkum Memorial Library, 206 N. Main St., 7 p.m.
Wednesday — May 29
Westby Bekkum Library: Just Bookin' Club, 4 p.m.
Food distribution: Viroqua Living Faith Food Pantry, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
T.O.P.S. (Take Off Pounds Sensibly): Immanuel Church, Viroqua, Weigh-in 10-10:15 a.m., Meeting 10:15-10:45 a.m.
Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous: Community Room 3, VMH, Viroqua, 7 p.m.
Viola Al-Anon Family Group, 108 Commercial St., Viola, 7 p.m.
Thursday — May 30
No activities scheduled
Friday — May 31
Driftless Al-Anon: Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 504 S. Main St., Viroqua, back door, 12:30-1:30 p.m.
To stay up-to-date on everything happening in the area send your event information no later than Friday noon for the following week’s edition. Email information to angie.cina@lee.net.
