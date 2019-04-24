Friday — April 26
Driftless Al-Anon: Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 504 S. Main St., Viroqua, back door, 12:30-1:30 p.m.
Coon Valley Knutson Library: Conversations with Coffee, 10:30 a.m.
Saturday — April 27
Carve In 3 wood carving show and sale, Westby Community Room (basement of Bekkum Memorial Library), 206 N. Main St., Westby, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Sunday — April 28
No activities scheduled.
Monday – April 29
Westby Bekkum Library: Pay if Forward: Fines for Friends; day care deliveries; Read to Rover, 3:30-4:30 p.m. call for an appointment or drop in.
Produce distribution, Living Faith Food Pantry, 852 N. Main St., Viroqua, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
Coon Valley Knutson Library: Library board meeting, 5:30 p.m.
Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous, La Farge United Methodist Church, 212 W. Penn St., La Farge, 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday – April 30
Westby Bekkum Library: Tech help by appointment or drop-in help, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Rock and Read (K-4th): Character Champions, 3:30-4:45 p.m.
Clothes Closet: Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 504 S. Main St., Viroqua, 1-3 p.m.
Come for Supper: Westby Our Savior’s Church, Westby, 4-6 p.m. Free meal, all welcome.
Coon Valley Knutson Library: Knitting group, 6:30 p.m.; book discussion group, 7 p.m.
Westby Sons of Norway, Westby Community Center (basement of Bekkum Memorial Library), 206 N. Main St., Westby, 7 p.m.
Wednesday — May 1
Westby Bekkum Library: Video conversion kit through May 4; story time (0-4), 10 a.m.; Driftless Writing Center Stories from the Flood workshop, 5-7 p.m.
McIntosh Memorial Library: Viroqua story time for 3-5-year-olds, 11-11:30 a.m.
Food distribution: Viroqua Living Faith Food Pantry, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
T.O.P.S. (Take Off Pounds Sensibly): Immanuel Church, Viroqua, Weigh-in 10-10:15 a.m., Meeting 10:15-10:45 a.m.
Coon Valley Knutson Library: Young Living Essential Oils, 6 p.m.
Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous: Community Room 3, VMH, Viroqua, 7 p.m.
Viola Al-Anon Family Group, 108 Commercial St., Viola, 7 p.m.
Thursday — May 2
Vernon County Community on Transition meeting, Erlandson Building, 318 Fairlane Drive, Viroqua, 1-3 p.m.
Coon Valley Knutson Library: Afternoon knitting, 1:30 p.m.; Bunco Bunch, 2 p.m.
Friday — May 3
Driftless Al-Anon: Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 504 S. Main St., Viroqua, back door, 12:30-1:30 p.m.
Coon Valley Knutson Library: Preschool stories, 10:30 a.m.
Westby Bekkum Library: Driftless Writing Center Stories from the Flood workshop, 2-4 p.m.
To stay up-to-date on everything happening in the area send your event information no later than Friday noon for the following week’s edition. Email information to angie.cina@lee.net.
