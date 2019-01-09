Friday — Jan. 11
Driftless Al-Anon: Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 504 S. Main St., Viroqua, back door, 12:30-1:30 p.m.
Westby Bekkum Library: Free family movie night: “Incredibles 2,” 6:30 p.m.
Saturday — Jan. 12
Kickapoo Valley Reserve Winter Festival, S3661 State Hwy. 131, La Farge, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Sunday — Jan. 13
No activities scheduled
Monday – Jan. 14
Produce distribution: Viroqua Living Faith Food Pantry; 1-3 p.m.
Coon Valley Knutson Library: After-School Fun, 3 p.m.
Westby Bekkum Library: MS Dragons Club, 3:45-4:45 p.m.
Tuesday – Jan. 15
Westby Bekkum Library: Tech help by appointment or drop-in help, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; vinyl/cassette conversion kit by appointment through Jan. 25; Rock & Read: Mindful Movement 2 (Grades K-4), 3:30-4:45 p.m.
Vernon Women’s Alliance monthly luncheon, Tap House 138/American Legion, 120 N. Rusk Ave., Viroqua, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
American Red Cross blood drive, Church of Christ, 825 Nelson Parkway, Viroqua, noon-5:30 p.m.
Stoddard Food Pantry: 300 N. Main St., 2:30-5:30 p.m.
Come for Supper: Westby Our Savior’s Church, Westby, 4-6 p.m. Free meal, all welcome.
Clothes Closet: Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 504 S. Main St., Viroqua, 1-3 p.m.
Coon Valley Knutson Library: Knitting group, 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday — Jan. 16
Westby Bekkum Library: Pre-K story time: Penguins and polar bears, 10 a.m.
Cancer Telethon lutefisk and meatball dinner, Viroqua Eagles Club, 216 S. Rock Ave., 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
McIntosh Memorial Library: Viroqua Story time for 3-5-year-olds, 11-11:30 a.m.
Food distribution: Viroqua Living Faith Food Pantry, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
T.O.P.S. (Take Off Pounds Sensibly): Immanuel Church, Viroqua, Weigh-in 10-10:15 a.m., Meeting 10:15-10:45 a.m.
Coon Valley Knutston Library: Crafting with Fjriends, 5 p.m.
Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous: Community Room 3, VMH, Viroqua, 7 p.m.
Viola Al-Anon Family Group, 108 Commercial St., Viola, 7 p.m.
Thursday — Jan. 17
Westby Bekkum Library: Get Crafty @ Bekkum: Bring your work, 1 p.m.
Coon Valley Knutson Library: Afternoon knitting, 1:30 p.m.
Friday — Jan. 18
Coon Valley Knutson Library: Conversations with Coffee, 10:30 a.m.
Driftless Al-Anon: Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 504 S. Main St., Viroqua, back door, 12:30-1:30 p.m.
To stay up-to-date on everything happening in the area send your event information no later than Friday noon for the following week’s edition. Email information to angie.cina@lee.net.
