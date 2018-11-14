Friday — Nov. 16
Coon Valley Knutson Library: Preschool stories with Karla, 10:30 a.m.
Driftless Al-Anon: Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 504 S. Main St., Viroqua, back door, 12:30-1:30 p.m.
Saturday — Nov. 17
Viroqua Education Association Shopping Expo and Craft Fair, Viroqua High School, 100 Blackhawk Drive, Viroqua, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Sunday — Nov. 18
No activities scheduled
Monday– Nov. 19
Food Pantry: Viroqua Living Faith Church; 1-3 p.m.
Coon Valley Knutson Library: After-School Fun, 3-4:30 p.m
Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous, La Farge United Methodist Church, 6:30 p.m.
Progressive Bingo, Viroqua American Legion, 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday – Nov. 20
Westby Bekkum Library: Friends of Bekkum Group, 9 a.m.
Westby Bekkum Library: Tech help by appointment or drop-in help, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Vernon Women’s Alliance luncheon, Tap House 138/Viroqua American Legion, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Stoddard Food Pantry, 300 N. Main St., 2:30-5:30 p.m.
Westby Bekkum Library: Rock and Read (Grade K-4), 3:30-5 p.m.; author Larry Scheckel, “Murder in Wisconsin,” 6:30 p.m.
Come for Supper: Westby Our Savior’s Church, Westby; 4-6 p.m. Free meal, all welcome.
Clothes Closet: Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 504 S. Main St., Viroqua, 1-3 p.m.
Coon Valley Knutson Library: Knitting group, 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday — Nov. 21
McIntosh Memorial Library: Viroqua Story time for 3-5-year-olds, 11-11:30 a.m.
Bingo: Westby VFW; 6 p.m.
VFW Supper: Westby VFW; 5 p.m.
Food Pantry: Viroqua Living Faith; 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
T.O.P.S. (Take Off Pounds Sensibly): Immanuel Church, Viroqua, Weigh-in 10-10:15 a.m., Meeting 10:15-10:45 a.m.
Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous: Community Room 3, VMH, Viroqua, 7 p.m.
Viola Al-Anon Family Group, 108 Commercial St., Viola, 7 p.m.
Westby Bekkum Library: Closing early, 3 p.m.
Thursday — Nov. 22
Thanksgiving Day
Friday — Nov. 23
Coon Valley Knutson Library: Conversations with Coffee, 10:30 a.m.
Driftless Al-Anon: Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 504 S. Main St., Viroqua, back door, 12:30-1:30 p.m.
“Home Alone,” Historic Temple Theatre, 116 S. Main St., Viroqua, 3 p.m.
Twinklefest, downtown Viroqua, parade, 7 p.m.; open houses and holiday cheer begin no later than 5 p.m. and continue after parade
