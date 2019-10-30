Friday — Nov. 1
Westby Bekkum Library: Vinyl LP and cassette conversion kit (by appointment through Nov. 9)
Driftless Al-Anon: Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 504 S. Main St., Viroqua, back door, 12:30-1:30 p.m.
Saturday — Nov. 2
Aquila Theatre presents "1984," Temple Theatre, 116 S. Main St., Viroqua, 7 p.m.
Sunday — Nov. 3
Daylight saving time ends
Monday – Nov. 4
Produce distribution, Living Faith Food Pantry, 209 Sands Road (behind Family Restaurant), Viroqua, 1-3 p.m.
Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous, La Farge United Methodist Church, 212 W. Penn St., La Farge, 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday – Nov. 5
Westby Bekkum Library: Tech help, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.; video transfer kit (by appointment through Nov. 15)
Clothes Closet: Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 504 S. Main St., Viroqua, 1-3 p.m.
Bethel Home Auxiliary meeting, Bethel Home, 614 S. Rock Ave., Viroqua, 2 p.m.
Stoddard Food Pantry: 300 N. Main St., Stoddard, 2:30-5:30 p.m.
Come for Supper: Westby Our Savior’s Church, Westby, 4-6 p.m. Free meal, all welcome.
Wednesday — Nov. 6
Westby Bekkum Library: Pre-K story Time: Community helpers, 10 a.m.
Food distribution, Living Faith Food Pantry, 209 Sands Road (behind Family Restaurant), Viroqua, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
T.O.P.S. (Take Off Pounds Sensibly): Immanuel Church, Viroqua, Weigh-in 10-10:15 a.m., Meeting 10:15-10:45 a.m.
Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous: Community Room 3, VMH, Viroqua, 7 p.m.
Viola Al-Anon Family Group, 108 Commercial St., Viola, 7 p.m.
Thursday — Nov. 7
Debtors Anonymous, Vernon Memorial Hospital Community Room 3, 507 S. Main St., Viroqua (enter through the emergency room entrance), 7 p.m.
Westby Area High School presents "Fiddler on the Roof," Westby Area Performing Arts Center, 7 p.m.
Friday — Nov. 8
Driftless Al-Anon: Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 504 S. Main St., Viroqua, back door, 12:30-1:30 p.m.
Westby Area High School presents "Fiddler on the Roof," Westby Area Performing Arts Center, 7 p.m.
To stay up-to-date on everything happening in the area send your event information no later than Friday noon for the following week’s edition. Email angie.cina@lee.net.
