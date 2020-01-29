What’s Happening?

7 Day Forecast
Friday — Jan. 31
Coon Valley Knutson Library: Conversations with Coffee, 10:30 a.m.
Driftless Al-Anon: Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 504 S. Main St., Viroqua, back door, 12:30-1:30 p.m.
97th annual Snowflake Ski Jumping Tournament, Timber Coulee, rural Westby, opening ceremonies, 6:30 p.m.; competition, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday — Feb. 1
97th annual Snowflake Ski Jumping Tournament, Timber Coulee, rural Westby, opening ceremonies, noon; competition, 12:30 p.m.
Westby Bekkum Library: Cold Nights, Hot Reads program, Feb. 1-29; VHS tape conversion transfer by appointment, Feb. 1-8
Sunday — Feb. 2
Groundhog Day
Monday – Feb. 3
Produce distribution, Living Faith Food Pantry, 209 Sands Road (behind Family Restaurant), Viroqua, 1-3 p.m.
Coon Valley Knutson Library: Afternoon Knitting, 1:30 p.m.
Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous, La Farge United Methodist Church, 212 W. Penn St., La Farge, 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday – Feb. 4
Westby Bekkum Library: Tech help, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.; Ready, Jet, Go at Westby Elementary School, 5:30 p.m.
Good Shepherd Clothes Closet, 504 S. Main St., Viroqua (use entrance off parking lot in back), 1-3 p.m.
Stoddard Food Pantry, 300 N. Main St., Stoddard, 2:30-5:30 p.m.
Come for Supper, Our Saviors Lutheran Church, Westby, 4-6 p.m.
Coon Valley Knutson Library: Knitters' Anonymous, 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday — Feb. 5
Food distribution, Living Faith Food Pantry, 209 Sands Road (behind Family Restaurant), Viroqua, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
T.O.P.S. (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), Immanuel Lutheran Church, 1004 W. Broadway, Viroqua, weigh-in, 10-10:15 a.m.; meeting, 10:15-10:45 a.m.
Viola Al-Anon Family Group, 108 E. Commercial St., Viola, 7 p.m.
Coon Valley Knutson Library: Bunco Bunch, 2 p.m.
Thursday — Feb. 6
Good Shepherd Clothes Closet, 504 S. Main St., Viroqua (use entrance off parking lot in back), 1-3 p.m.
Westby Bekkum Library: Local author Erica Araneta, 3 p.m.
Debtors Anonymous, Vernon Memorial Hospital Community Room 3, 507 S. Main St., Viroqua (enter through the emergency room entrance), 7 p.m.
Friday — Feb. 7
Coon Valley Knutson Library: Preschool Stories with Karla, 10:30 a.m.
Driftless Al-Anon: Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 504 S. Main St., Viroqua, back door, 12:30-1:30 p.m.
