Friday — July 12
Coon Valley Knutson Library: Preschool Universe of Stories, 10:30 a.m.
Driftless Al-Anon: Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 504 S. Main St., Viroqua, back door, 12:30-1:30 p.m.
Westby Bekkum Library: Family Movie Night: “Legos 2,” 6:30 p.m.
“O Brother, Where Art Thou,” Historic Temple Theatre, 116 S. Main St., Viroqua, 7 p.m.
Saturday — July 13
Driftless Music Festival, Eckhart Park, Viroqua, noon-10 p.m.
Sunday — July 14
Fly-in breakfast, Viroqua Municipal Airport, 7:30 a.m. to noon
Grand opening of The Studio, Justin Trails Resort, 74252 Kathryn Ave., Sparta, 3-5 p.m.
Monday – July 15
Westby Bekkum Library: Planet mobile make and take craft until July 20; Universe of Stories prize drawing No. 5
Produce distribution, Living Faith Food Pantry, 209 Sands Road (behind Family Restaurant), Viroqua, 1-3 p.m.
Coon Valley Knutson Library: Kids’ Rings ‘Round Saturn, 1:30-3 p.m.
Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous, La Farge United Methodist Church, 212 W. Penn St., La Farge, 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday – July 16
Westby Bekkum Library: Tech help by appointment or drop-in help, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; alien slime craft (K-6), 1-3:30 p.m.; Norseland Nursing Home delivery, 4 p.m.
Clothes Closet: Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 504 S. Main St., Viroqua, 1-3 p.m.
Stoddard Food Pantry, 300 N. Main St., Stoddard, 2:30-5:30 p.m.
Come for Supper: Westby Our Savior’s Church, Westby, 4-6 p.m. Free meal, all welcome.
Coon Valley Knutson Library: Knitting group, 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday — July 17
Westby Bekkum Library: Story time (ages 0-4): How Things Feel, 10 a.m.; Westby Readers 4-H SPIN program (K-6): Pop-up Greetings, 1:30-3 p.m.
Food distribution, Living Faith Food Pantry, 209 Sands Road (behind Family Restaurant), Viroqua, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
T.O.P.S. (Take Off Pounds Sensibly): Immanuel Church, Viroqua, Weigh-in 10-10:15 a.m., Meeting 10:15-10:45 a.m.
Coon Valley Knutson Library: Crafting with Friends, 5 p.m.
Music in the Valley with GrassRun Band, Norskedalen Nature and Heritage Center, N455 O Ophus Road, Coon Valley, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous: Community Room 3, VMH, Viroqua, 7 p.m.
Viola Al-Anon Family Group, 108 Commercial St., Viola, 7 p.m.
Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous, basement Community Room 3, Vernon Memorial Hospital, Viroqua, 7 p.m.
Thursday — July 18
Burgers in the Park, Davidson Park, 302 W. Park St., Westby, 5-7 p.m.
Friday — July 19
Coon Valley Knutson Library: Conversation with Coffee, 10:30 a.m.
Driftless Al-Anon: Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 504 S. Main St., Viroqua, back door, 12:30-1:30 p.m.
“Lawrence of Arabia,” Historic Temple Theatre, 116 S. Main St., Viroqua, 7 p.m.
To stay up-to-date on everything happening in the area send your event information no later than Friday noon for the following week’s edition. Email angie.cina@lee.net.
