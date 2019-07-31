Friday — Aug. 2
Coulee Antique Engine Club’s 48th annual show, 2 miles north of Westby on State Hwy. 27, 8 a.m.
Westby Bekkum Library: Fourth Friday Book Club, 10 a.m.
Coon Valley Knutson Library: Conversations with Coffee, 10:30 a.m.
Driftless Al-Anon: Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 504 S. Main St., Viroqua, back door, 12:30-1:30 p.m.
Viroqua Community Theatre presents “Chicago,” Landmark Center Theater, 500 E. Jefferson St., Viroqua, reception, 6:30 p.m.; curtain, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday — Aug. 3
Coulee Antique Engine Club’s 48th annual show, 2 miles north of Westby on State Hwy. 27, 8 a.m.
Viroqua Farmers Market, Western Technical College parking lot, 220 St. Main St., 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Viroqua Community Theatre presents “Chicago,” Landmark Center Theater, 500 E. Jefferson St., Viroqua, reception, 6:30 p.m.; curtain, 7:30 p.m.
Westby Bekkum Library: Final day grand prize entries due (pre-k to adult)
Sunday — Aug. 4
Coulee Antique Engine Club’s 48th annual show, 2 miles north of Westby on State Hwy. 27, 8 a.m.
Viroqua Community Theatre presents “Chicago,” Landmark Center Theater, 500 E. Jefferson St., Viroqua, reception, 1 p.m.; curtain, 2 p.m.
Power of 100+ Driftless Region Meeting, Tap House 138/Viroqua American Legion, 120 N. Rusk Ave., Viroqua, 4-4:45 p.m. (doors open 3:30 p.m.)
Monday – Aug. 5
Westby Bekkum Library: Universe of Stories grand prize drawings (winners postes)
Produce distribution, Living Faith Food Pantry, 209 Sands Road (behind Family Restaurant), Viroqua, 1-3 p.m.
Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous, La Farge United Methodist Church, 212 W. Penn St., La Farge, 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday – Aug. 6
Westby Bekkum Library: Tech help by appointment or drop-in help, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Clothes Closet: Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 504 S. Main St., Viroqua, 1-3 p.m.
Come for Supper: Westby Our Savior’s Church, Westby, 4-6 p.m. Free meal, all welcome.
Coon Valley Knutson Library: Knitting group, 6:30 p.m.
Bethel Home Auxiliary meeting, Bethel Home, 614 S. Rock Ave., Viroqua, 2 p.m.
Vernon County National Night Out, Vernon County Fairgrounds, Viroqua, 4-8 p.m.
Wednesday — Aug. 7
Westby Bekkum Library: Story time (ages 0-4): Night sky, 10 a.m.; Westby Readers 4-H SPIN program (K-6): Make a mini greenhouse, 1:30-3 p.m.
Food distribution, Living Faith Food Pantry, 209 Sands Road (behind Family Restaurant), Viroqua, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
T.O.P.S. (Take Off Pounds Sensibly): Immanuel Church, Viroqua, Weigh-in 10-10:15 a.m., Meeting 10:15-10:45 a.m.
Music in the Valley with Brown Crow, Norskedalen Nature and Heritage Center, N455 O Ophus Road, Coon Valley, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous: Community Room 3, VMH, Viroqua, 7 p.m.
Viola Al-Anon Family Group, 108 Commercial St., Viola, 7 p.m.
Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous, basement Community Room 3, Vernon Memorial Hospital, Viroqua, 7 p.m.
Thursday — Aug. 8
Burgers in the Park, Davidson Park, 302 W. Park St., Westby, 5-7 p.m.
Westby Lions Club meeting, Our Saviors Lutheran Church, Westby, 6:30 p.m.
Friday — Aug. 9
Coon Valley Knutson Library: Preschool stories with Karla, 10:30 a.m.
Driftless Al-Anon: Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 504 S. Main St., Viroqua, back door, 12:30-1:30 p.m.
To stay up-to-date on everything happening in the area send your event information no later than Friday noon for the following week’s edition. Email angie.cina@lee.net.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.