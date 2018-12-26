Friday — Dec. 28 Coon Valley Knutson Library: Preschool stories with Karla, 10:30 a.m.
Driftless Al-Anon: Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 504 S. Main St., Viroqua, back door, 12:30-1:30 p.m.
Saturday — Dec. 29
No activities scheduled.
Sunday — Dec. 30
No activities scheduled
Monday – Dec. 31
News Year's Eve
Westby Bekkum Library: Closing at 5 p.m.
Coon Valley Knutson Library: Open from 1-5 p.m.
Tuesday – Jan. 1
New Year's Day
Wednesday — Jan. 2
McIntosh Memorial Library: Viroqua Story time for 3-5-year-olds, 11-11:30 a.m.
Food Pantry: Viroqua Living Faith; 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
T.O.P.S. (Take Off Pounds Sensibly): Immanuel Church, Viroqua, Weigh-in 10-10:15 a.m., Meeting 10:15-10:45 a.m.
Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous: Community Room 3, VMH, Viroqua, 7 p.m.
Viola Al-Anon Family Group, 108 Commercial St., Viola, 7 p.m.
Thursday — Jan. 3
Coon Valley Knutson Library: Afternoon knitting, 1:30 p.m.; Bunco Bunch, 2 p.m.
Westby Sons of Norway sings Christmas carols, Norseland Nursing Home, Westby, 6 p.m.
Friday — Jan. 4
Coon Valley Knutson Library: Conservation with Coffee, 10:30 a.m.
Driftless Al-Anon: Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 504 S. Main St., Viroqua, back door, 12:30-1:30 p.m.
To stay up-to-date on everything happening in the area send your event information no later than Friday noon for the following week’s edition. Email information to angie.cina@lee.net.
