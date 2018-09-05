State and local response agencies are the primary responders for people who are concerned about or were affected by flooding. Find your state emergency office or agency from FEMA. https://www.fema.gov/emergency-management-agencies
Those coping with the aftermath of the August 2018 Wisconsin flooding can contact the Disaster Distress Helpline. This helpline is a toll-free, multilingual, confidential crisis support service. Connect with a trained counselor at 1-800-985-5990 or text TALKWITHUS to 66746. For more information, please visit the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website. https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/flood/index.htm
Private property owners in Dane, La Crosse, Vernon, and Monroe counties should report flood damage to 2-1-1 or 877-947-2211. Private business owners in Dane County should contact their local unit of government. Residents and businesses that sustained damage from storms and flooding in northwest Wisconsin should contact 2-1-1 to report damage. For more information, visit the Wisconsin Ready.Govwebsite http://ready.wi.gov/flooding/AUG2018.asp, the Wisconsin State Emergency Operations Center https://dma.wi.gov/DMA/wem/home/current-status or visit some of the other websites below for additional resources:
•Wisconsin 511 Traveler Information https://511wi.gov/#:Alerts and Road Closures or call 5-1-1 or 866-511-9472
•American Red Cross Wisconsin Resources https://www.redcross.org/local/wisconsin/get-help.html and Shelter Locator https://www.redcross.org/…/disast…/find-an-open-shelter.htmlor call 305-644-1200
•Catholic Charities Disaster Recovery and Relief https://cclse.org/disaster-relief/ or call the Disaster Recovery Hotline at 608-519-8038 or 888-212-4357
•Salvation Army of Wisconsin and Upper Michigan http://www.salvationarmywi.org/
•Test Your Private Well Water https://dnr.wi.gov/topic/wells/privatewelltest.html
•Wisconsin Humane Society http://www.wihumane.org/
•Dane County Flooding Updates and Resources https://dcflood.countyofdane.com/ or https://researchguides.library.wisc.edu/c.php…
