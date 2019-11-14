Sgt. Zach Shaha with the Wisconsin Army National Guard shared the importance of asking veterans of World War II, Korea and Vietnam about their service and asking them to share their stories.
Shaha, a 2015 Westby Area High School graduate, was the guest speaker at Monday’s Veterans Day program held in the Earl C. Knutson Gymnasium at Westby Area High School.
Shaha, 22, asked the audience to raise their hands if they had veterans in their family or had family members who are currently serving in the armed forces. He also asked them to keep their hands raised if they asked about the veterans’ stories.
“Getting the stories out of people who served in years past (is important),” he said. “These people are disappearing fast; their stories are going with them.”
Shaha said that when he was an eighth-grade student in Mike Weninger’s class, one of their assignments was to interview a veteran in their family or an older family member. Shaha interviewed his grandfather, who was a veteran.
“I see now why it was important,” he said. “Get their stories out. Talk to them; bring it up when it feels right. Ask what was their job? What was the impact of their service? What was the best experience? What was their worst experience? Be casual. Talk about it.”
Shaha said it was “vital” for everyone in the audience to know the past. “Learn about years past.”
Shaha has served one deployment to Iraq, Syria and other Middle East locations, and volunteered for one three-month deployment to the southwest border with Mexico to support Customs and Border Protections agents. He is a Crew Chief on UH-60 Blackhawk Helicopters with A Co. 1-147th Aviation Battalion out of Madison.
Shaha shared photos he took during his 2017-2018 deployment overseas and ones he took during this spring’s deployment to the southwest border.
He also showed a photo of teacher Mary Beth Marx’s class in 2017. The Westby Area Middle School students sent Shaha letters and boxed up several care packages while he served overseas. In May of that year, Marx, who was his former science teacher, put together a Skype experience, which allowed the students to ask questions they prepared ahead of time.
“I still have the letters with me,” Shaha said. “It means a lot. Thank you very much.”
In addition to guest speaker Shaha, the program also included musical selections performed by the Westby Area High School band and concert choir, recognition of veterans by period of service, an explanation of Armistice Day by Roger Mathison, Past State Commander, American Legion, a silent minute facing the east, a slide show featuring veterans related to high school band members, a demonstration and explanation of folding the flag by Coon Valley American Legion Post 116, an explanation of honors by the firing detail and Echo Taps by Tom Sharratt, Westby VFW, a three-gun rifle salute by the Coon Valley American Legion Post 116 Honor Guard, and Taps played by Kory Dahlen, high school band director.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.