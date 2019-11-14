Color guard

The Coon Valley American Legion Post 116 color guard presents the flags at the Veterans Day program held at Westby Area High School Monday morning.

 Angela Cina, Westby Times

Sgt. Zach Shaha with the Wisconsin Army National Guard shared the importance of asking veterans of World War II, Korea and Vietnam about their service and asking them to share their stories.

Shaha, a 2015 Westby Area High School graduate, was the guest speaker at Monday’s Veterans Day program held in the Earl C. Knutson Gymnasium at Westby Area High School.

Sgt. Zach Shaha

Sgt. Zach Shaha with the Wisconsin Army National Guard speaks at the community Veterans Day program held at Westby Area High School Monday. Shaha graduated from WAHS in 2015.

Shaha, 22, asked the audience to raise their hands if they had veterans in their family or had family members who are currently serving in the armed forces. He also asked them to keep their hands raised if they asked about the veterans’ stories.

“Getting the stories out of people who served in years past (is important),” he said. “These people are disappearing fast; their stories are going with them.”

Shaha said that when he was an eighth-grade student in Mike Weninger’s class, one of their assignments was to interview a veteran in their family or an older family member. Shaha interviewed his grandfather, who was a veteran.

“I see now why it was important,” he said. “Get their stories out. Talk to them; bring it up when it feels right. Ask what was their job? What was the impact of their service? What was the best experience? What was their worst experience? Be casual. Talk about it.”

Patriotic performance

The Westby Area High School band opens the Veterans Day program on Monday with "God Bless America."

Shaha said it was “vital” for everyone in the audience to know the past. “Learn about years past.”

Flag-folding demonstration

Members of Coon Valley American Legion Post 116 demonstrate how the flag is folded during Westby's Veterans Day program, Monday.  Pictured are (from left) Wesley Guy, Charlie Nelson and Rolv Ihle.

Shaha has served one deployment to Iraq, Syria and other Middle East locations, and volunteered for one three-month deployment to the southwest border with Mexico to support Customs and Border Protections agents. He is a Crew Chief on UH-60 Blackhawk Helicopters with A Co. 1-147th Aviation Battalion out of Madison.

Shaha shared photos he took during his 2017-2018 deployment overseas and ones he took during this spring’s deployment to the southwest border.

He also showed a photo of teacher Mary Beth Marx’s class in 2017. The Westby Area Middle School students sent Shaha letters and boxed up several care packages while he served overseas. In May of that year, Marx, who was his former science teacher, put together a Skype experience, which allowed the students to ask questions they prepared ahead of time.

“I still have the letters with me,” Shaha said. “It means a lot. Thank you very much.”

All grown up

Sgt. Zach Shaha, a 2015 graduate of Westby Area High School, is pictured with some of the students who sent him letters when he was stationed overseas in 2017-2018. The photo was taken following Monday's Veterans Day program.

In addition to guest speaker Shaha, the program also included musical selections performed by the Westby Area High School band and concert choir, recognition of veterans by period of service, an explanation of Armistice Day by Roger Mathison, Past State Commander, American Legion, a silent minute facing the east, a slide show featuring veterans related to high school band members, a demonstration and explanation of folding the flag by Coon Valley American Legion Post 116, an explanation of honors by the firing detail and Echo Taps by Tom Sharratt, Westby VFW, a three-gun rifle salute by the Coon Valley American Legion Post 116 Honor Guard, and Taps played by Kory Dahlen, high school band director.

Armistice Day explanation

Roger Mathison, Past State Commander, American Legion, gives an explanation of Armistice Day during Westby's annual Veterans Day program, Monday.
Singing students

The Westby Area High School concert choir sing the national anthem Monday for the Veterans Day program held in the Earl C. Knutson Gymnasium.

Angela Cina can be reached at angie.cina@lee.net.

