There were some dusty trails visible at Viroqua’s Wild West Days “Hell on Hooves” rodeo and festivities Aug. 17-19. The 23rd annual event drew a nice crowd all three days.
The popular stagecoach and buggy rides through town were missing on Saturday after a horse came up lame and the search was on for a replacement, which arrived later in the day.
Hog wrestling and rodeo events drew a robust crowd despite less teams entered in the down and dirty event. This year’s hogs were heavier which prevented any of the female wrestling teams from placing their pig in the barrel. Even the men’s teams struggled to get the squealer into the barrel in the 30-second allotted time.
The three-day rodeo offered bull riding, barrel racing, mutton busting and old-fashioned ranch rodeo.
Kids roamed the Wild West grounds carrying plastic guns, wearing bandannas, sporting cowboy hats and pint-sized cowboy boots, while the saloon madams roamed from bar to bar in search of gentlemen willing to part with some of their cash.
The Boon Town streets were filled with the scent of gun fire residue from numerous skits and the jail stayed full as marshals roamed the grounds in search of bad guys and gals to throw in the clink.
See you at the 24th annual Wild West Days next August.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.