Wind Lake, Wisconsin residents injured in motorcycle vs truck accident

Two Wind Lake, Wisconsin residents were injured in a motorcycle versus truck accident Friday, Sept. 18 at the intersection of County Road B and Park Road at Esofea County Park in the town of Jefferson.

According to the Vernon County Sheriff's Office, at 3:44 p.m. the Vernon County 911 Dispatch Center was notified about the accident. Darren Almquist, 60, and his passenger Joan Almquist, 60, both of Wind Lake, Wisconsin were on a motorcycle traveling northbound on County Road B. Darren Almquist was unable to negotiate the sharp curve. The Almquists' motorcycle crossed the centerline into the path of a southbound pickup truck driven by Steven Zanter, 52, of Viroqua.

The Almquists were both transported to Gundersen Health by Tri-State Ambulance.

Darren Almquist was not wearing a helmet. Joan Almquist was wearing a helmet. Zanter, the driver of the pickup, was wearing a seat belt and was uninjured in the crash.

The Viroqua Fire Department and Tri-State Ambulance assisted at the scene. The accident remains under investigation by the sheriff's office.

