Winona, Minn. woman uninjured in rollover accident near Westby
0 comments

Winona, Minn. woman uninjured in rollover accident near Westby

  • 0
Rollover accident Beagle

Allison Beagle of Winona, Minn., was involved in a single-vehicle rollover accident on Thursday, June 4, on Hwy. 14 just west of the city of Westby.

 Vernon County Sheriff's Office photo

A Winona, Minn., woman escaped injury following a single-vehicle rollover accident Thursday, June 4, on U.S. Hwy. 14, just west of the city of Westby.

According to the Vernon County Sheriff's Office, at about 6:36 p.m. Allison Beagle, 19, was traveling east on Hwy.14 when she became distracted in the vehicle. Beagle lost control and continued off of the road, rolling over several times. Beagle was able to get out of the vehicle safely and complained of no injuries. She was wearing her seat belt and no airbags were deployed.

The Westby Police Department, Westby First Responders, Westby Fire Department, Tri-State Ambulance and Rush Hour Towing assisted at the scene.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News