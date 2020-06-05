Winona, Minn. woman uninjured in rollover accident near Westby

According to the Vernon County Sheriff's Office, at about 6:36 p.m. Allison Beagle, 19, was traveling east on Hwy.14 when she became distracted in the vehicle. Beagle lost control and continued off of the road, rolling over several times. Beagle was able to get out of the vehicle safely and complained of no injuries. She was wearing her seat belt and no airbags were deployed.