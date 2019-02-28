Mother Nature once again paid a wintry visit to Westby and Vernon County, blanketing the area with rain and snow over the weekend, and bringing more snow Tuesday.
According to the National Weather Service, snow is likely Friday, mainly after noon. The chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New snow accumulation of around an inch possible. That night, snow likely, mainly before midnight. The chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New snow accumulation of around an inch possible.
Saturday is predicted be partly sunny, with a high near 21 and northwest wind around 10 mph. Sunday will be mostly sunny and cold, with a high near 5. Northwest wind 8 to 10 mph. Sunday night will be partly cloudy, with a low around minus 13. West wind 7 to 9 mph.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.