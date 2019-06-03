Author Doris Green will talk about Wisconsin’s subterranean treasures at Bekkum Memorial Library in Westby, Monday, June 10, beginning at 6:30 p.m. She will discuss the journey behind the stories in her new book, a second edition of "Wisconsin Underground: A Guide to Caves, Mines, and Tunnels In and Around the Badger State." Originally published by Trails Books in 2000, the first edition is no longer in print.
The new guidebook describes 176 underground and related sites in 35 counties, along with 13 sidebars highlighting subterranean history and geology. More than a dozen listings point travelers to museum cave and mine replicas that illuminate an underground experience.
The guidebook offers ideas for individuals and families who want an unordinary travel experience, according to Green. While some sites require sure-footedness and an ability to climb scores of steps, others are accessible to families with a young child in a stroller. “Whether you’re ready for a serious trek or a simple peek beneath the surface,” she said, “'Wisconsin Underground' can the lead the way.” Directions and precautions for all sites are included.
Compared with the first edition, a few underground sites are no longer publicly accessible, but several new and expanded sites are now available to the public. There are also now more and better museum replicas, as well as exhibits on geology, mining and the history of subterranean spaces. While white nose syndrome has limited winter access to some underground sites, it has also increased awareness of the significant role bats play in the environment.
Green will explain how a childhood trip to the Cave of the Mounds led to the creation of two books — the guidebook, "Wisconsin Underground," and a mystery/memoir, "Elsie’s Story: Chasing a Family Mystery," published a year ago.
Copies of both books will be available for purchase and signing after the presentation. Green’s books are also available at bookstores, on Amazon (including a Kindle version), and from the publisher, Henschel Haus, Milwaukee. Henschel Haus will also publish a second edition of "Minnesota Underground," by Green and co-author Greg Brick later this year.
