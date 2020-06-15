Wisconsin DOR extends call center hours as July 15 tax filing deadline nears

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

The July 15 extended deadline for individual income tax filing is about a month away and the Wisconsin Department of Revenue (DOR) will extend its call center hours to better accommodate filers.

Beginning June 16 until July 31, the DOR customer service call center will be open from 7:45 a.m. to 5:45 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Regular hours are from 7:45 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

"People are busy and often don't have time to reach us during work hours," said DOR Secretary Peter Barca. "We are here to serve the people of Wisconsin and it's important that we are available when they need us."

Specialists are available at 608-266-2772 to assist with questions on filing, refunds, payments and all other DOR services.

Online anytime

Online services and tools are available anytime on DOR's website at www.revenue.gov. Here taxpayers can file returns, check refund status, make payments and find unclaimed property, among many other tools and services. An extensive online common questions section and video tutorials help guide them to answers and resources.

