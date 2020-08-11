Wisconsin electric co-ops launch 'License to Live' campaign

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

A group of representatives from Wisconsin electric cooperatives, along with the Wisconsin Electric Cooperative Association and Safe Electricity, are launching an educational campaign aimed at making sure drivers know what to do if they are in a crash that involves power lines or other electrical equipment. “License to Live” includes an educational video and other instructional materialism and was funded by the Federated Rural Electric Insurance Exchange.

The idea was sparked by Carol Blaken, member relations manager at Jackson Electric Cooperative, after she witnessed a crash in which a young teen driver had a very close call after hitting a utility pole. “The car was flipped on its hood. My husband went to assess the accident while I called 911. The driver of the car was out of the vehicle, hands on his knees, and my husband said if the driver would have reached up with his arms he would have touched the sagging power lines,” Blaken recalls. She also stopped the teen from returning to the car to get his cell phone.