The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) continues to take feedback and comments about the planned Hwy. 14 reconstruction project in Westby.
A public involvement meeting was held Monday night in the community room at Bekkum Memorial Library. It was the third public involvement meeting about the construction project, which is set for 2022.
The main focus of the evening’s presentation was addressing the reconfiguration of the Hwy. 14/61 and Hwy. 27 intersection into a roundabout, along with the access improvements that will be required near that location.
The project will reconstruct Hwy. 14 (North Main Street) through the city of Westby. The project begins south of Majestic Drive and ends near High Echo Lane. The approximate 1.6-mile project will replace the pavement structure, improve intersections and pedestrian accommodations, replace the storm sewer system, improve street lighting, and improve the Hwy. 14/61 and Hwy. 27 intersection.
Joshua Melby, P.E., with KL Engineering, talked about the proposed improvement to the Hwy. 14 and Hwy. 27 intersection into a roundabout. Originally, Melby said, the third public involvement meeting was to be held in spring 2021, but feedback from April’s public involvement meeting regarding a roundabout resulted in major changes to the design, prompting WisDOT to hold the meeting earlier than planned.
“The biggest change is at the Hwy. 27 intersection,” Melby said, after giving an overview of the project, purpose and need, and challenges. “Maximizing safety is the key feature of roundabouts.”
Intersection changes include removing Ramsland access (it would end in a cul-de-sac on the east side of Hwy. 14), adjusting driveway access and having a painted median. He said WisDOT and KL Engineering are talking with business owners in the area of the roundabout.
Melby reminded those in attendance that the roundabout plans were preliminary. He said roundabout resources can be found at http://wisconsinroundabouts.gov.
Melby also presented the improvements that will be made to the intersections at Main Street and State Street, South Main Street and Maple Street, and Main Street and South Street. All of the intersection improvements include the addition of curb bumpouts, which, Melby, said reduces pedestrian crossing and improves pedestrian visibility.
Melby said the project schedule includes the environmental document (winter 2019/2020), completion of the preliminary design (winter 2019/2020), right-of-way plats (spring 2020), real estate negotiations (spring 2020-spring 2021, public involvement meeting No. 4 (spring 2021), utility relocations (spring 2021-spring 2022), final plans (August 2021), and construction (2022).
Following the presentation, Melby answered questions.
Eric Wuennenberg, who lives on Washington Street, said he was concerned about the closure of Ramsland. He said most of his shopping is done at Hansen’s IGA and he goes to the credit union.
“Roundabouts do a good job spreading traffic out. With only one way out and in in the Second Ward I think is ridiculous,” Wuennenberg said.
Mayor Danny Helgerson said ideally he would like to see the length of the medians at the roundabout shortened.
“The perfect scenario would be a right turn on Hwy. 27; 7,000 cars go on Hwy. 27,” Helgerson said. “We fought for the roundabout and I feel bad for being so picky about it.”
Helgerson said one big advantage with a roundabout is drivers will be slowed down.
“We’ll get traffic slowed down and it won’t back up to Dollar General,” he said. “I would like to see access on both sides of Hansen’s IGA.”
Other people also expressed concern about how to access Hansen’s IGA and WCCU Credit Union with the roundabout.
One man from the audience said he is in favor of roundabouts and asked if there would be lighting. Melby said it would be lit.
Another man asked if there would be concrete or green space in the center of the roundabout. Melby said it can be done either way, but that hasn’t been decided for the Westby project. “We will work through it,” Melby said.
A representative from WCCU said he agreed with the mayor and to keep Amish buggies in mind.
Each person who attended the meeting was given a comment sheet that could be filled out and turned in that night, or mailed to: Attn.: Travis Buros, P.E., DTSD – Southwest Region, Wisconsin Department of Transportation, 3550 Mormon Coulee Road, La Crosse, WI 54601-9811. The deadline to return the comment form is Nov. 25.
Anyone with questions about the project may contact Buros, WisDOT project manager, at 608-789-5702 or travis.buros@dot.wi.gov; Aaron Steger, P.E., consultant project manager, at 608-663-1218 or asteger@klengineering.com; or Melby, consultant project engineer, at 608-663-1218 or jmelby@klengineering.com.
Information about the project can be found at https://wisconsindot.gov/Pages/projects/by-region/sw/us14westby/default.aspx.
