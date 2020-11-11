 Skip to main content
Woman injured after colliding with a power pole in Westby
Woman injured after colliding with a power pole in Westby

A Westby woman was injured in a single-vehicle accident Tuesday in the city of Westby near Grove Street and Spruce Street.

According to the Vernon County Sheriff's Office, a vehicle driven by Kristina Bjornstad, 33, collided with a power pole. While negotiating a turn the vehicle slid into a power pole, causing damage to the front of the vehicle. Bjornstad was transported to Vernon Memorial Hospital by Tri-State Ambulance for non-life-threatening injuries.

The Viroqua Police Department, Westby Fire Department, and Westby First Responders assisted at the scene.

