Woman injured after colliding with a power pole in Westby

A Westby woman was injured in a single-vehicle accident Tuesday in the city of Westby near Grove Street and Spruce Street.

According to the Vernon County Sheriff's Office, a vehicle driven by Kristina Bjornstad, 33, collided with a power pole. While negotiating a turn the vehicle slid into a power pole, causing damage to the front of the vehicle. Bjornstad was transported to Vernon Memorial Hospital by Tri-State Ambulance for non-life-threatening injuries.