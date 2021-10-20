Work continues on expansion of Westby's industrial park

Work continues on the 74-acre Westby Business Park located just north of the city along State Hwy. 27.

Mayor Danny Helgerson said crews are working on laying out water and sewer lines and the roads. “Hopefully by the end of the year all of it will be done except for the blacktop and curb and gutter.” He said construction is on schedule.

“Construction is going,” Helgerson said. “They are moving a lot of dirt and it seems to be going well.”

Helgerson said some businesses have expressed interest in purchasing lots, but the city hasn’t closed on anything. He said there are different size lots ranging from 4.5 acres down to an acre. Soon there will be a sign installed at the site showing the layout of the business park. A map of the layout can also be seen at City Hall, 200 N. Main St.

In April of 2020, the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration (EDA) awarded a $3.5 million grant to the city of Westby to make critical infrastructure improvements needed to expand the city’s industrial park and protect businesses from severe weather events. The EDA grant, to be matched with $868,800 in local investment, is expected to create 49 jobs and spur $15.6 million in private investment.

Helgerson said money for the city’s share of the expansion project comes from the tax increment district, not the general fund. He said property taxes will not increase because of the project.

Businesses that are interested in purchasing a lot or would like further information, should contact City Hall at 608-634-3214. A business plan must be submitted and should include the type of business, building plans with estimated cost of construction, and number of jobs that will be created.

Businesses must sign a development agreement with the city of Westby, and also comply with city zoning and EDA requirements. Construction must begin within six months of agreed start time, and be completed within 24 months. Tax incentives may be available and the property must be used for authorized purpose for 20 years.

Angela Cina can be reached at angie.cina@lee.net.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.