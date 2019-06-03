U.S. Rep. Ron Kind and other local legislators joined Xcel Energy and Solar*Connect Community subscribers, Thursday, May 30, to celebrate the completion of the program’s second solar garden at a ribbon cutting near Cashton.
“This is another exciting day for Xcel Energy and the founding members of our Solar*Connect Community program,” said Mark Stoering, president, Xcel Energy-Wisconsin. “This project completes the second phase of a program that allows subscribers to benefit from another source of renewable energy in our service territory.”
The first of three 1-megawatt community solar gardens went online in October 2017 in Eau Claire. Construction on the Cashton solar garden was completed earlier this year, and now is also generating clean, renewable energy for its subscribers.
“I am proud to see Xcel Energy take steps to address our nation’s changing climate and invest in carbon free technology,” Kind said. “In order to make a smooth transition to clean energy, we must encourage partnerships that will address Wisconsin’s unique energy needs and make our communities stronger."
Subscriptions still available
Xcel Energy is also moving forward with a third and final garden in Ashland, which will be online later this year. To subscribe, customers pay a one-time fee to the program and in turn receive a credit on their monthly electric bill based on the solar energy production of all the gardens in the program. Xcel Energy has limited space available and will offer it to electricity customers in Wisconsin until the program is fully subscribed.
Additional renewable energy options
With Solar*Connect Community almost fully subscribed, Xcel Energy recently launched a new renewable energy program for Wisconsin customers, Renewable*Connect. Renewable*Connect allows customers to subscribe to the benefits of wind and solar energy with flexibility to choose how much and for how long. Customers who subscribe to Solar*Connect Community or Renewable*Connect can secure up to 100 percent of their electricity from renewable resources.
