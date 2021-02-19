Albert Anthony Hohlfeld has dealt his last hand of cards and sold his last dozen eggs. Albert passed away at his home Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021. He was born Nov. 2, 1930, to Edwin and Albina (Urbanek) Hohlfeld in the town of Hamburg, Vernon County. He was baptized and confirmed at St. Mary’s Church in Coon Valley. Albert attended Brinkman Ridge Grade School and graduated in 1948, from Aquinas High School. He worked at Kohler Grocery Store in La Crosse, while attending high school. He met his future wife at a wedding dance at the VFW in La Crosse. They attended many dances at the Avalon Ballroom. He married Stella Nanette Haugen, Sept. 30, 1953, in St. Mary’s Parish, Coon Valley. Albert was a dedicated dairy farmer his entire life and farmed on Brinkman Ridge for 47 years. He was a member of Coon Valley Lions Club, board member and president of Chaseburg Co-op Creamery for many years, and board member of the Chaseburg Farmers Union for a number of years. He was a salesman for Madison Silos, Silo Matic feeding equipment, Wisconsin Pole buildings, Mallard Seed Corn, and Roskamp Roller Mills. Albert was a board member of Tri-State Milk and Swiss Valley for many years.