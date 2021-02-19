Albert Anthony Hohlfeld has dealt his last hand of cards and sold his last dozen eggs. Albert passed away at his home Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021. He was born Nov. 2, 1930, to Edwin and Albina (Urbanek) Hohlfeld in the town of Hamburg, Vernon County. He was baptized and confirmed at St. Mary’s Church in Coon Valley. Albert attended Brinkman Ridge Grade School and graduated in 1948, from Aquinas High School. He worked at Kohler Grocery Store in La Crosse, while attending high school. He met his future wife at a wedding dance at the VFW in La Crosse. They attended many dances at the Avalon Ballroom. He married Stella Nanette Haugen, Sept. 30, 1953, in St. Mary’s Parish, Coon Valley. Albert was a dedicated dairy farmer his entire life and farmed on Brinkman Ridge for 47 years. He was a member of Coon Valley Lions Club, board member and president of Chaseburg Co-op Creamery for many years, and board member of the Chaseburg Farmers Union for a number of years. He was a salesman for Madison Silos, Silo Matic feeding equipment, Wisconsin Pole buildings, Mallard Seed Corn, and Roskamp Roller Mills. Albert was a board member of Tri-State Milk and Swiss Valley for many years.
He is survived by his four children, Gail (Tim) Schams, Greg (Dawn) Hohlfeld, Nancy (Roger) Peters, and Dennis Hohlfeld (fiancé, Mary Edwards ); nine grandchildren, Kyle of Rochester, Minn., Keith (April) of Larsen, Wis., Kate (Patrick) of Chippewa Falls, Wis., Mandy of Minneapolis, Minn., Molly of La Crosse, Brad (Nicole) of Coon Valley, Andrew (Laura) of Coon Valley, Dan of Stoddard, and Russell (Courtney) of Coon Valley; nine great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Lorraine Everson, Charlotte Kirkeeng, Darlene Williams, Ardyce Haugen; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his wife, Stella, Jan. 22, 2020; and two sons, Scott Anthony (infant), Dec. 8, 1972, and Gary David, May 29, 2010; brother and sister-in-law, Sylvester and Dorothy Hohlfeld; sister and brother-in-law, Beverly and Monroe Johnson; brothers-in-law, Archie Haugen, Blaine Haugen, Roland Haugen, Harlan Williams, Sigurd Everson, and Lester Kirkeeng; and sisters-in-law, Dorothy Haugen and Gladys Haugen.
Albert was an avid hunter and fisherman and enjoyed many years of elk hunting in Montana, Wyoming, and Colorado. He also enjoyed playing cards with his many friends and especially his cousin, Clarence Urbanek. Anyone who knew Albert, knew he was not one to spend much time sitting around. He and Stella raised a huge garden for many years, and he spent hours hoeing and picking raspberries and blackberries. He enjoyed selling eggs, fruit, vegetables, and Amish candy, to his many customers throughout the area and did so right up until his death.
All are welcome for a visitation from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 21, at the Seland Funeral Home in Coon Valley. A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Coon Valley, with burial in the church cemetery. Condolences may be given at selandsfuneralhome.com. Memorials may be given to St. Mary’s Parish, Coon Valley or the Coon Valley Lions Club in memory of Albert.
