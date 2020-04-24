VIROQUA — Alice Mae (Rude) Nelson, 93, of Viroqua passed away Sunday, April 12, 2020. Alice Mae was born Nov. 28, 1926, to the late Tonette “Malena” Haukland and Bernt August Rude.
She was united in marriage to Kenneth Earl Nelson May 15, 1964. They made their home in the rural Westby area, where they ran the family farm where Alice Mae was born. She had many things she enjoyed in her life which included her family, her yard and flower beds, playing cards, watching her old shows, reading books and watching church services on TV.
Alice Mae is survived by her three daughters, Mary Ann McDonald of Ontario, Robin (Brian) Kenyon of Reedsburg and Karen Schlicht of Viroqua; two sons, Kent (Brandi) Nelson of Westby and Richard (Kaylene) Nelson of Westby. She had many grandchildren;, great-grandchildren; and great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Kenneth Nelson; her brothers, Art and Otis; her daughter, Linda Becker; and others.
Due to the national pandemic, a private graveside service will be held for immediate family members. Online condolences may be expressed at www.vossfh.com.
Vosseteig Funeral Home in Westby is serving Alice’s family.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.