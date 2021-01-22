COON VALLEY — Alton A. Rundhaugen, 88, of Coon Valley passed away peacefully Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, with his daughter at his side. He was born Oct. 12, 1932, and was the only child of John H. and Lydia E. (Johnson) Rundhaugen. He lived his entire life in the Coon Valley area and was a proud Norwegian, who and never missed lefse and lutefisk at Christmas, and spoke Norwegian like a native.
He was a member of Skogdalen Lutheran Church, where he was baptized, confirmed and married. He was an honest and hardworking man who put his family first and found ways to appreciate people, even in his later years. He loved fishing and was a lifetime member of the Coon Valley Conservation Club. Over the years, he was a farmer and was employed at several area businesses including the Coon Valley Creamery and IHT.
Survivors include his daughter Carol (Mark) Beckerjeck; his grandson, Jason (Tiffany) Rundhaugen, their children, Brody, Kinley, Kendelyn and Elidey; and a special daughter-in-law, Marsha. He was preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Joyce C. Anderson; and their son, Larry.
A visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 19, at the Seland Funeral Home in Coon Valley. Masks and social distancing are appreciated. A private service will be held with burial in the Skogdalen Lutheran Church Cemetery. Condolences may be given at selandsfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.
I would like to extend a special thank you to all those who knew, worked with, looked after and helped take care of my Dad over the past several years. Takk skal du ha.
