Ardyce Beverly (Midtlien) Ostrem, 85, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family at Beartooth Billings Clinic in Red Lodge, Mont., Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020.

Ardyce was born Aug. 21, 1935, to Maurice and Gertrude Midtlien. Her family lived in Bad Axe Valley, near Westby. Ardyce attended Westby Area Schools and following graduation, attended the College of Medical Technology in Minneapolis, to become a medical and lab technician. Ardyce went on to work at Vernon Memorial Hospital in Viroqua.

On Oct 1, 1955, Ardyce married Keith Ostrem at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Westby. Ardyce and Keith initially lived in Milwaukee, before moving back to the Westby and Viroqua area, to farm and raise their six children. In 1975, the family opted for a new adventure and moved to Belgrade, Mont. In Belgrade, Ardyce worked for Dr. Howell, the Belgrade Baptist Church daycare and Trappers Cabin Ranch, near Big Sky, Mont. She was a devoted member of the Belgrade Baptist Church. Ardyce also worked for the Stinnett family in Coral Gables, Fla., West Yellowstone, Mont., and Cambridge, Idaho. When she was ready to retire, Ardyce chose Manhattan, Mont., to be her home.