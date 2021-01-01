Ardys Bakkestuen

WINONA, Minn./COON VALLEY — Ardys L. Bakkestuen, 86, of Winona and formerly of Coon Valley, died Monday, Dec. 21, 2020. She was born July 21, 1934, in Vernon County, to Lloyd and Alice (Johnson) Nottestad. She was baptized and confirmed at North Coon Prairie Lutheran Church in Newry, Wis. Ardys graduated from Westby High School in 1952. She married Clifford M. Bakkestuen July 3, 1954 and raised three children. They lived in Newry until moving to Coon Valley in 1971. She was a longtime member of Vang Lutheran Church, rural Westby.
Ardys worked hard all her life and had a strong work ethic. Throughout her adult life, she worked in the tobacco fields, drove school bus for Westby Area Schools and was nurse’s aide at Vernon Manor Nursing Home. After moving to Coon Valley, she worked as a cook at the Coon Valley Elementary School.
After she and Clifford retired, they moved to Holmen in 1996 where she volunteered regularly at the Salvation Army in La Crosse. In 2004, they moved to Winona to be closer to their children. She continued to volunteer at the Salvation Army in Winona.
In August 2014, Ardys moved to Watkins Senior Living where she made many new friends and enjoyed every activity they had to offer. Family was very important to Ardys. She loved attending family gatherings and school events of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She also enjoyed attending water aerobics classes three times a week, year round and did so diligently for 13 years.
Survivors include her daughter, Carol (Richard) Kramer of Winona; a daughter-in-law, Loretta Bakkestuen of Winona; grandchildren, Steff (Monica) Kramer of St. Charles, Minn., Tressa (Nicholas) Reed of Winona, Kala Henry of Brooklyn Park, Minn., Anna (Khalid) Ali of Savage, Minn., Danielle (Curtis) Fetting of Minnesota City, Minn., Andy (Suzie) Ehlo of Minnieska, Minn., Lucas (Amanda) Bakkestuen of Helena, Mont., and Matthew (Rebecca) Bakkestuen, Wake Forest, N.C.; 13 great-grandchildren, a brother, Sherman Nottestad; a brother-in-law, Milan Dunnum; and a sister-in-law, Caroline Bakkestuen all of Westby.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Lloyd and Alice Nottestad; husband, Clifford; father and mother-in-law, Carl and Lena Bakkestuen; daughter, Lois Bakkestuen; son, Leo Bakkestuen; and a brother, Lyle Nottestad.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. The Seland Funeral Home in Coon Valley is assisting the family. Condolences may be given at selandsfuneralhome.com.
“In another time and place, there awaits our next sweet embrace.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.