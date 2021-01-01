Ardys Bakkestuen

WINONA, Minn./COON VALLEY — Ardys L. Bakkestuen, 86, of Winona and formerly of Coon Valley, died Monday, Dec. 21, 2020. She was born July 21, 1934, in Vernon County, to Lloyd and Alice (Johnson) Nottestad. She was baptized and confirmed at North Coon Prairie Lutheran Church in Newry, Wis. Ardys graduated from Westby High School in 1952. She married Clifford M. Bakkestuen July 3, 1954 and raised three children. They lived in Newry until moving to Coon Valley in 1971. She was a longtime member of Vang Lutheran Church, rural Westby.

Ardys worked hard all her life and had a strong work ethic. Throughout her adult life, she worked in the tobacco fields, drove school bus for Westby Area Schools and was nurse’s aide at Vernon Manor Nursing Home. After moving to Coon Valley, she worked as a cook at the Coon Valley Elementary School.

After she and Clifford retired, they moved to Holmen in 1996 where she volunteered regularly at the Salvation Army in La Crosse. In 2004, they moved to Winona to be closer to their children. She continued to volunteer at the Salvation Army in Winona.