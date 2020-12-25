Arleen Buros “The Cake Lady,” 90, of Westby passed away Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, at Norseland Nursing Home. She was born May 6, 1930, in the town of Christiana, to the late Oscar and Edna Olson. She married Nordahl Buros in 1946. Arleen was a homemaker and worked on the family farm alongside her husband, while she raised her family. She was instrumental in the East Ridge Beavers 4-H and Our Savior’s Lutheran Church circle groups. Since the late 1960s, she made countless special occasion cakes. Thus, she became known as “The Cake Lady’’ to many in our area. She showed true love and dedication to her husband as he was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s. She cared for him for many years.
Survivors include her children, Jerry (Dianne) Buros and JoAnn (Michael) Osborne; five grandchildren, Craig (Jennifer) Buros, Lisa (Chad) Zentner, Kyle (Lisa) Buros, Bradley (Bonnie) Wyman, Karrie (Matthew) Ludke; 11 great-grandchildren; her siblings, Edith Solberg, Loren (Sharon) Olson; her sister-in-law, Annette Olson.
Arleen was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Nordahl Buros; her siblings, Ralph (Helen) Olson, Paul Olson, and Karen Swenson; and brother-in-law, Kenneth Solberg.
A graveside service was held at 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 20, at Our Savior’s Cemetery. Online condolences may be expressed at www.vossfh.com.
In lieu of flowers, donations to Our Savior’s Lutheran Church kitchen fund, or Norseland Nursing Home are appreciated.
Arleen’s family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff members at Norseland Nursing Home for the compassionate care they provided.
