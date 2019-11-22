Arlene B. Arentz, 88, of Cashton passed away Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, at the Bethel Home and Services in Viroqua, with her loved ones by her side.
Arlene was born on her parents, Clarence and Mary (Norlinsky) Dunnum’s farm, in West Portland, outside of Cashton, Jan. 9, 1931. Arlene attended school at West Portland schoolhouse until eighth grade. This is when she went to work full-time on her parent’s farm. Arlene was united in Holy matrimony to Robert “Bobby” Arentz, Nov. 17, 1954, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church, Middle Ridge. They will now be together to celebrate their 65th wedding anniversary this week.
Bobby and Arlene farmed side by side in West Portland until 1991. She was intricately involved in the day to day operations of the Arentz Dairy. Arlene would often find herself taking on the more rugged tasks, such as fencing, milking the cows who were kickers and taming a calf to eat. Along with this, Arlene also kept the kitchen table full of her delicious homemade dinners and deserts. Her work was not done until chores were completed, all were fed and the family was taken care of. Arlene loved her farm and her family very much.
Arlene and her sisters loved to plan parties together. When their birthdays came around it was always a big event to have the party at the other sister’s house, food, family and a lot of card playing was always on the menu. When Arlene wasn’t farming, she was volunteering at St. Peter’s Church, where she was a faithful member since she married Bobby. She also loved to pick and dry hickory nuts, crochet, do puzzles and enjoyed watching birds. Arlene loved to make gifts for family and friends. She made beautiful afghans.
Arlene was always up for a good game of cards with her grandkids. They loved going to grandmas to play games, bake cookies, do puzzles and pick apples, which she would turn in to apple butter that everyone loved. Arlene also made the best strawberry jam. She was very special to each of her grandchildren and they will miss their “MiMi” very much.
Arlene is survived by her two children, David (Debbie) Arentz of Rockland and Kathy (David) Scharping of Cashton; grandchildren, Sierra, Dylan, Mandi, Steve and Chris; sisters, Gladys Lee of Viroqua, Clarice Siverhus of Cashton and Bernice (Curt) Arentz of La Crosse; sisters-in-law, Theresa Arentz of Bangor, Elreda Meyers and Florence Schaller, both of West Salem; along with many nieces, nephews, other relatives and dear friends.
Arlene was preceded in death by her husband, Bobby in 2016; her parents; brothers-in-law, Howard Lee, Ruben “Bob” Siverhus, Aly Schaller, Fritz Meyers, Arnold Arentz; nieces, Vickie Johnson, Julie Siverhus, Peggy Oesterle; and nephew, Scotty Arentz.
A Mass of Christian Burial was held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church, Middle Ridge. Monsignor Robert Hundt and Father Biju Knujukutty officiate. Burial followed in the church cemetery. Family and friends were invited for visitation, with a rosary at 3:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15, and visitation from 4 to 7 p.m. at St. Peter’s Church. Visitation was also held from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service Saturday.
The Torkelson Funeral Home of Cashton is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.