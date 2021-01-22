Arne Haugen, 69, of Westby passed away Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020. Arne was born in Oslo, Norway, to Erling and Reidun (Haugom) Haugen. He grew up in Skjetten, a small town located approximately 12 miles from Oslo.
As a child, he developed a passion for ski jumping. He started jumping when he was five years old. At the age of 17, he earned himself a place on the Norwegian Ski Team. His high degree of talent landed him a scholarship from the University of Colorado-Boulder. At the age of 19, he traveled to the U.S.A. to ski for the university. Throughout his ski jumping career, he won several national championships and was even set to ski in the 1976 Winter Olympics hosted in Austria. An ankle injury took him out of the competition.
It was while ski jumping in college, Arne came to Westby to jump at the Snowflake Ski Club Tournament. That is where he met the local Snowflake Ski Queen (1973), Terrie Tainter. Arne graduated from the University of Colorado, with a bachelor’s in business administration in 1975. On Aug. 30, 1975, he and Terrie were married at North Coon Prairie Lutheran Church, in Newry. Arne went on to get his master’s degree in finance from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. Arne and Terrie were blessed with two children. Erik Tomas was born Sept. 18, 1976, and Anne Britt, Sept. 8, 1979. The family of four first settled in McFarland, Wis., where Arne started a successful career in agricultural product sales. A ginseng partnership brought them back to Westby, in 1991. Arne was loved by many. He enjoyed time with his wife, children, five grandchildren, hunting, and fishing.
In 2006, tragedy struck the Haugen family when Erik lost his life in a car accident. In 2013, a stroke left Arne non-verbal and paralyzed. Terrie cared for him at home for as long as she could. In 2016, Arne was moved to Vernon Manor in Viroqua, until his passing.
Arne is survived by his wife, Terrie; his daughter, Anne; grandsons, Lucas, Gabriel “Gabe,” Cole (Walz), and Chance (Loomis); a granddaughter, Siri Anne Haugen; one sister, Karin (Frode) Alhaug; one brother, Bjørn Haugen; father-in-law, Keith Tainter; brothers-in-law, Jeff and Mark (Kim) Tainter; sisters-in-law, Julie Johnson and Mary Holte; and several cousins, nieces, and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his son, Erik; his parents; his mother-in-law, Marian (Slette) Tainter; sister-in-law, Lorie (Tainter) Brown; and a niece, Alycia Brown.
We find solitude knowing that Arne is finally at peace with our Heavenly Father, as well as reunited with his son, parents, and all who have gone before him.
On Earth, he flew on skis. In Heaven, he flies with wings.
Services will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be expressed at www.vossfh.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.