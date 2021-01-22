Arne Haugen

As a child, he developed a passion for ski jumping. He started jumping when he was five years old. At the age of 17, he earned himself a place on the Norwegian Ski Team. His high degree of talent landed him a scholarship from the University of Colorado-Boulder. At the age of 19, he traveled to the U.S.A. to ski for the university. Throughout his ski jumping career, he won several national championships and was even set to ski in the 1976 Winter Olympics hosted in Austria. An ankle injury took him out of the competition.

It was while ski jumping in college, Arne came to Westby to jump at the Snowflake Ski Club Tournament. That is where he met the local Snowflake Ski Queen (1973), Terrie Tainter. Arne graduated from the University of Colorado, with a bachelor’s in business administration in 1975. On Aug. 30, 1975, he and Terrie were married at North Coon Prairie Lutheran Church, in Newry. Arne went on to get his master’s degree in finance from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. Arne and Terrie were blessed with two children. Erik Tomas was born Sept. 18, 1976, and Anne Britt, Sept. 8, 1979. The family of four first settled in McFarland, Wis., where Arne started a successful career in agricultural product sales. A ginseng partnership brought them back to Westby, in 1991. Arne was loved by many. He enjoyed time with his wife, children, five grandchildren, hunting, and fishing.