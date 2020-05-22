Arthur M. Berg

He married the love of his life, Jessie R. Severson, April 7, 1951, at Halfway Creek Lutheran Church, Holmen. Art farmed and lived on the Berg farm, Dodson Hollow Road until 1976. He worked hard and he and Jessie took good care of his mother, Olga and sister, Ruth, who resided with them. They lived in the Coon Valley and Chaseburg area all of their married life until recently. Art had various jobs, at the age of 14, he hauled milk for 50 cents a day for Clarence Jacobson and later for Gus Fredrick in Coon Valley, also for John Gilbertson and Darwin Morgan, for Pet Milk Co., Sparta. He also worked for Trane and Swift Co. In 1963, he started working for the Vernon County Highway dept., retiring in 1993. Then he worked for the town of Hamburg, for 11 years. He was past president of the church council and he was custodian for a number of years, and he was an active member of the choir.