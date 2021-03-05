Arvid A. Bakkestuen, 72, of Westby died peacefully at his home with his family present, Monday, Feb. 22, 2021.
He was born Oct. 19, 1948, to Arnold and Doris (Volden) Bakkestuen. Arvid married Rachel Mahlum in March of 1968, they had four children and later divorced. On Oct. 4, 2007, Arvid married the love of his life, Margaret Rockwell. It was not meant to be, as she passed away before their first anniversary. He was never the same, he missed her dearly and so wanted to be with her. He now has his wish; they are together again.
Arvid enjoyed feeding and watching the birds and squirrels, watching westerns on TV with his mom, Doris, and doing yard work—always keeping his yard looking nice.
In his younger days, he enjoyed deer hunting with his brothers, and as they got older with his sons. Arvid could also be found at the Rod and Gun Club enjoying the comradeship with friends. He rarely missed the 4 o’clock drawing on Saturday nights, which he did win a few times.
Arvid is survived by his mother, Doris Volden; four children, Arvid Jr. (Cheryl), Tonya Erickson (friend, Don), Tony, and Angel Hanson; 10 grandchildren, Savannah, Dakota, Joseph, Mathew, Dawn, Shauna, Logan (Alliyah), Collin, Keenan, and Peyton; three great-grandchildren, Jaidyn, Jackson, and Mireya; siblings, Mike, Gloria (Alton) Brose, Lola, Randy (Cindy), Sheila (Richard) Steele; several nieces, nephews, family, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Margaret; father, Arnold; brothers, Kenneth and Jon; sisters, Elaine and Ellie Jo; nephews, Jonathan and Ryan; nieces, Bobbie Jean and Michelle; and great-granddaughter, Malani.
A celebration of life will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 6, at the Roth Family Cremation Center. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family are preferred. The Roth Family Cremation Center is serving the family.
