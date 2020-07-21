× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Arvid J. Holey danced his way into heaven to his favorite polka music, Friday, July 17, 2020, after a short battle with cancer. He was born Oct. 29, 1939, in Coon Valley, to Halstein J. Holey and Adelia M. Smeby. He grew up in Coon Valley and graduated from Westby High School in 1958. He married Donna M. Parker Nov. 4, 1961, in Dell, Wis., and together they celebrated 48 years of marriage. Together they raised four children, Scott Dean, Steven Joseph, Sheila Renee, and Eric John. After Donna's passing, Arvid married Bonnie Berding April 2, 2010, in Las Vegas.

Arvid enjoyed his polka music, and was always ready to kick up his heels. He and Donna were famous for their yearly card parties of 500, and hunting with his kids and grandkids always brought a smile to his face. Fishing trips to Canada and golf outings with his friends held a special place in his heart. Arvid was a dedicated member of the Coon Valley Lions Club, collecting eyeglasses, transporting organ donations, and supporting them in community activities. Arvid was also a lifetime member of the Coon Valley Conservation Club and a member of the Coon Valley Legion.

Arvid was well known for his smile, lighting up a room when he entered. He was loved by many and will be missed greatly by his large extended family. To him, family was his greatest achievement in life and the thing he was most proud of.