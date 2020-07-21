Arvid J. Holey danced his way into heaven to his favorite polka music, Friday, July 17, 2020, after a short battle with cancer. He was born Oct. 29, 1939, in Coon Valley, to Halstein J. Holey and Adelia M. Smeby. He grew up in Coon Valley and graduated from Westby High School in 1958. He married Donna M. Parker Nov. 4, 1961, in Dell, Wis., and together they celebrated 48 years of marriage. Together they raised four children, Scott Dean, Steven Joseph, Sheila Renee, and Eric John. After Donna's passing, Arvid married Bonnie Berding April 2, 2010, in Las Vegas.
Arvid enjoyed his polka music, and was always ready to kick up his heels. He and Donna were famous for their yearly card parties of 500, and hunting with his kids and grandkids always brought a smile to his face. Fishing trips to Canada and golf outings with his friends held a special place in his heart. Arvid was a dedicated member of the Coon Valley Lions Club, collecting eyeglasses, transporting organ donations, and supporting them in community activities. Arvid was also a lifetime member of the Coon Valley Conservation Club and a member of the Coon Valley Legion.
Arvid was well known for his smile, lighting up a room when he entered. He was loved by many and will be missed greatly by his large extended family. To him, family was his greatest achievement in life and the thing he was most proud of.
He is survived by his wife, Bonnie; his sons, Scott, Steve (Janet), and Eric (Valarie) Holey; and his daughter, Sheila Jubera; eight grandchildren, Jeffrey (Tabitha) Holey, Becca (Brandon) Dunnum, Parker, Anessa, and Ross Holey, Matthew and Hailey Jubera, and Adelia Holey; two great-grandchildren, Abigail and Orlando Holey. He is also survived by four stepchildren, Deanna (Jim) Haught, Brian (Ilda) Reyerson, Jerry (Mary) Reyerson, and Paul (Susan) Reyerson; nine stepgrandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
Arvid was preceded in death by his first wife, Donna; his parents, Halstein and Adelia Holey; two brothers, Harold and Gehard; four sisters, Beulah, Myrtle, Hazel and Aletta; two sisters-in-law, June and Irene Holey; two brothers-in-law, Lawrence and Lyle; and nephews, Greg Holey, Jerry Helgerson, Mark Halvorson; and niece, Bernice Fink.
Graveside services were held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 22, at the Coon Valley Lutheran Church Cemetery. The Rev. Julie Wollman will officiated. A visitation was held Tuesday at the Seland Funeral Home in Coon Valley. Memorials may be given to the Coon Valley Lions or the Coon Valley Lutheran Church. Condolences may be given at selandsfuneralhome.com.
