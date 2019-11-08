Bernard (Bernie) Francis Harter, 76, died Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, at Vernon Memorial Hospital in Viroqua. Bernie was born Sept. 25, 1943. Besides helping his dad with farm work, Bernie started his career driving milk truck. He was drafted in the Vietnam War where he worked as an aviation mechanic for two years. Bernie was in a near fatal car accident in 1969 and only given two hours to live. After six months of rehabilitation in Milwaukee he returned home. In 1977, he started working at Nelson Muffler in Viroqua.
Despite these setbacks he would always say the best moment of his life was when he married his wife, Jane, Aug. 10, 1985.
Bernard is survived by his wife, Jane; son, John F. Harter; stepdaughters, JoAnne (Dave) Wiegmann, and Barbara Hanson; as well as grandson, Jacob Wiegmann. Further surviving are brothers and sisters, Janet Lucey, Jim (Cindy) Harter, Dan (Ranae) Harter, Mary Ann (Ted) Duncan, and Rita (Fred) Clary; sister-in-law, Karen Harter; brothers and sisters-in-law, John (Jennifer) Stoltz, Joyce (Roger) Humfled, Jerome (Vangie) Stoltz; also many nieces, nephews, and other relatives.
Bernard was preceded in death by his parents, John H. and Margret E. Harter; and brother, John J. Harter; nephew, Larry Humfled; as well as aunts, uncles, and cousins.
A Mass of Christian Burial funeral service for Bernard will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, at St. Mary’s Annunciation Catholic Church, 400 Congress and Broadway Streets in Viroqua. Father Charles Richmond will celebrate the Mass. Burial will follow the Mass at Viroqua Cemetery, with full military honors. A visitation for friends and relatives will be from 4 until 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8, at the Vosseteig- Larson Funeral Home, 123 W. Decker St. in Viroqua, and one hour prior to the Mass Saturday at the church.
In lieu of flowers or plants, memorials in Bernard’s name are preferred.
On-line condolences may be offered at www.vossfh.com.
The Vosseteig-Larson Funeral Home in Viroqua is serving the family. (608) 637-2100.
