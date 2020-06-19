BLOOMINGDALE, Wis. — Bonnie “Peg” S. Mossholder, 87, formerly of Bloomingdale, passed away Saturday, June 13, 2020, at Bethel Oaks in Viroqua. She was born April 16, 1933, to the late Jesse and Dorothy (Thomas) Shird. Peg graduated from Normal School and then received a degree in education from U.W. La Crosse. She married Ralph Mossholder in 1951. They farmed in Bloomingdale and she taught at Bloomingdale and Westby Elementary Schools for 40 + years. She served as past president of the Westby Teachers Union. She also was very proud to be an exchange teacher in Great Britain. She enjoyed gardening, traveling and sewing. She was active in the Hillview Auxiliary. She was part of a missionary group traveling to Saint Lucia Island to build housing for the less fortunate. Bonnie was also a member of a friendship group in La Crosse, that brought her great enjoyment.
Survivors include her children, Kenny (Joyce) Mossholder, Gary (Peggy Sue) Mossholder and Peggy Aashild; three grandchildren, Bonnie Santos of Las Vegas, Kyle Mossholder of Mooresville, N.C., and Baylee Grimsled of Mt. Sterling; three great-grandchildren, Baylee Lupica, Jaycee Santos, and Leo Hoffland; siblings, Richard (Linda) Shird and Verna (Bob) Yarolimek; more relatives and special friends.
Peg was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Ralph; her infant son, Larry; siblings, Velma (Tony) Del Santo, Virginia (Ed) Muellenberg, Phyllis Stingley, Betty (Cal) Hesse, Robert (Freda) Shird, Donald Shird, Billy Shird, Sharon Shird; and her sister-in-law, Betty Shird.
A graveside service was held at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 18, at Bloomingdale Cemetery.
Online Condolences may be expressed at www.vossfh.com. Special thanks to the staff members at Bethel Oaks and Hillview Terrace for the special care they provided Bonnie.
