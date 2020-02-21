CASHTON — Bruce Allen Stefferud, 70, of Cashton died Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse. Bruce was born Jan. 23, 1950, to the late Berner and Arlean (Larson) Stefferud.

He worked at the family business, Stefferud Equipment, his entire life and eventually took it over. Bruce struggled for many years with alcoholism and this took its toll on the relationships with his family. Our family wishes more resources were devoted to help people who struggle with this disease.

Bruce is survived by his siblings, Maren (Alan) Opsahl, Kathy (Tom) Colclough and Debra (Richard) Solverson; eight nieces and nephews, Brad (Lisa), Kari (Dale), Dustin (Liza), Renny (Jody), Ryan (Flora), Britt (Angie), Kristin (Josh), Jason; 14 great-nieces and nephews; three great-great-nieces; and other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; and a brother, Stephen Stefferud, in 2000.

A private graveside service for the family will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to Alcoholics Anonymous and Mulder Nursing Home in West Salem.

The Vosseteig Funeral Home in Westby is serving Bruce’s family.

