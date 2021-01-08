Charmaine Aspenson, passed away peacefully at her home Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, at the age of 93. Charmaine was born Dec. 16, 1927, in Westby.

Charmaine graduated from Westby High School in 1945, and from the University of Minnesota, where she earned a degree in nursing in 1948. She married the love of her life, Everett Aspenson, in 1948, and they were blessed with two sons, Dennis and David. She was a hard-working mother that learned to balance family and work. Charmaine loved raising her family and enjoyed numerous family camping trips out west.

She worked at the Milwaukee County Hospital, Viroqua Hospital, Sparta Children’s Orphanage, and La Crosse County Mental Facility in West Salem. Everett and Charmaine moved to Tempe, Ariz., in 1975, where she worked at the Arizona State Mental Hospital, until her retirement in 1992. Charmaine retired to Onalaska in 2006.

Charmaine is survived by her son, David (Cheryl) Aspenson; her adoring grandchildren, Aimee (Tyler) Glaser, Angie (Troy) Miller, Kim (Satish) Mathan, Adam (Melissa) Aspenson, Nathan (Sandra) Aspenson, and Emily Aspenson. She is further survived by her sisters-in-law, Eunice Goettel, Ruth Aspenson, Mary Aspenson; and 12 great-grandchildren.