Clarence C. Olson died where he was born, Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, in Westby. Clarence was born Jan. 2, 1923, to Otto and Ella Olson, on the family farm, homesteaded in 1848. He attended a country school and graduated from Westby High School with honors, in 1942. He attended Platteville State Teachers College, leaving to join the Navy in during World War II. In the Navy he was a member of the V-12 program, where he played in its concert, marching, ceremonial and dance bands. Upon discharge, he enrolled in the University of Minnesota, earning a bachelor’s degree in dairy science, Master’s degree in genetics, and later a PhD in nutrition.
Clarence began his employment as an extension dairyman, at the North Dakota State University, in Fargo, N.D., where he led programs to revitalize the dairy industry after World War II. He was joined by his new wife, Louise, where they parented their four children. In 1961, he joined the University of Wisconsin Dairy Science Dept., as a leader of educational and training programs for the National Dairy Herd Improvement (DHIA) program. Under his leadership, participation by farmers increased to include well over half of all dairymen in the state, and average milk production per cow more than doubled. His major accomplishment was to replace the Babcock test for measuring butterfat in milk with a quick, highly accurate test that was immediately adopted by the dairy industry nationwide.
Come summer, he would load up the camping trailer, and his family would be off to judge county fairs. Clarence greatly influenced the history of county fairs, by organizing training conferences for those aspiring to become judges. At farms, he would assemble classes for practice judging and evaluate their skills. With this data, the educational value of fairs and the benefits of the dairy 4-H program were greatly increased. In his career, he judged over 300 county fairs and numerous regional and state fairs.
Clarence was the consummate educator and recognized that farm women were not receiving the knowledge needed to be the partner of a successful farm. So, he organized Dairy Schools for Farm Women. Under the theme, “Partners in Better Farming,” nearly 10,000 farm women received diplomas from this training, designed to make them proficient in decision making and farm skills.
He was honored many times with state and national awards for his innovative programs: Extensions’ Second Mile Award, State and National Man of the Year awards, the American Diary Science Program Award, Meritorious Service-AJCA, Industry Pioneer Award, DHIA Training Excellence and Emeritus Professor.
In retirement, Clarence became proficient in Norwegian rosemaling art and won numerous awards at state and national shows for his basic and original designs.
Clarence was active in his community as a member of: Bethany United Methodist Church, its choir, Trout Unlimited, Ygdrasil Literary Society, Epsilon Sigma Phi, Middleton-Ionic Lodge, Scottish Rite and 32nd Degree Masons. He was especially committed to Boy Scouting, where he earned the Council’s Award of Merit, Silver Beaver and Lifetime Achievement Awards. He twice received the National Scoutmaster of the Year Award.
Clarence was an avid gardener and his vegetables, fruits and flowers knew no bounds. He taught these skills to his family so that they too would enjoy the year ‘round benefits. He was a devoted husband of 72 years. He loved his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren dearly and was active with them in their careers and activities.
Clarence is survived by children, Janet Johnson, James (Heidi) Olson, David (Liz) Olson, and Donna (James) Zarek; grandchildren, Kjersten (Mitchell) Walleser, Annika Olson, Thomas Olson, Erik (Jorie) Olson, Ryan (Justin) Olson, Jessie (Adam) Miller and Kristi (Kevin) Wright; and great-grandchildren, Soren Walleser, Maggie, Denver Olson, Aidan, Logan Miller, Nora, Andrew and Zachary Wright; sister, Ruth (Jerry) Apps; numerous nieces and nephews, as well as many colleagues and friends.
Clarence was preceded in death by his wife, Louise; siblings, Pearl (Arnold) Johnson, Jean Olson, Burton (Maxine) Olson; son-in-law, Dale Johnson.
The family would like to thank the staff of The Gardens Independent Living for their care and support.
Memorials may be made to Bethany United Methodist Church, Glacier’s Edge Council Boy Scouts of America, or UW School of Agriculture.
A private Masonic funeral service will be held at 12:15 p.m. Nov. 4. Zoom link for the Masonic Service is: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84853085416; and a private graveside service will take place at 1 p.m. and the zoom link is: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81246782184.
Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com. Cress Funeral & Cremation Service, 3610 Speedway Road, Madison, Wis. (608) 238-3434.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.