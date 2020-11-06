Clarence C. Olson died where he was born, Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, in Westby. Clarence was born Jan. 2, 1923, to Otto and Ella Olson, on the family farm, homesteaded in 1848. He attended a country school and graduated from Westby High School with honors, in 1942. He attended Platteville State Teachers College, leaving to join the Navy in during World War II. In the Navy he was a member of the V-12 program, where he played in its concert, marching, ceremonial and dance bands. Upon discharge, he enrolled in the University of Minnesota, earning a bachelor’s degree in dairy science, Master’s degree in genetics, and later a PhD in nutrition.

Clarence began his employment as an extension dairyman, at the North Dakota State University, in Fargo, N.D., where he led programs to revitalize the dairy industry after World War II. He was joined by his new wife, Louise, where they parented their four children. In 1961, he joined the University of Wisconsin Dairy Science Dept., as a leader of educational and training programs for the National Dairy Herd Improvement (DHIA) program. Under his leadership, participation by farmers increased to include well over half of all dairymen in the state, and average milk production per cow more than doubled. His major accomplishment was to replace the Babcock test for measuring butterfat in milk with a quick, highly accurate test that was immediately adopted by the dairy industry nationwide.