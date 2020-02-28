Clifford N. Holmes

Clifford worked for Highland Farms in Cashton, for several years, but his life-long passion and career was in carpentry, remodeling and repairing many homes and building log houses. Clifford was a jack-of-all trades in his ability to fix just about anything. Even if he hadn’t fixed something before, he would persist until he figured it out and therefore “master of none” didn’t apply to him. He was also a very talented artist, which was evident in his impeccable penmanship, doing sketches, etching and woodworking. Clifford was a hard worker who was willing to help anyone and his sense of humor, as well as his quick wit, could make you laugh at the drop of a hat. In his spare time, Clifford enjoyed tinkering on whatever project he had going, shooting pool, playing cards, fishing, camping, drinking coffee, Sun Drop or Coca-Cola and spending time with family and friends tipping a few PBR’s.