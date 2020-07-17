× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Conrad “Booty” R. Eklov, 77, formerly of Westby, passed away peacefully Thursday, July 2, 2020, at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse. Booty was born in La Crosse Dec. 12, 1942, to Arthur and Goldie (Olsen) Eklov. He graduated from Westby High School in 1961 and attended business school in Madison, Wis. He started selling cars at his dads and uncle Oscar’s Texaco station in 1969. On July 1, 1972, he married Penelope Ruesch and together they raised two daughters, Mindi and Laci. He owned and operated a car dealership in Westby, and later a gas station. Booty was an avid businessman who enjoyed making a deal. When he wasn’t running his business, he enjoyed shopping and traveling to Las Vegas. In his later life, you could find him at Walmart, greeting people at the door, with the biggest smile.

Booty was a friend to everyone who knew him. He loved his daughters and grandkids more than anything in this world.

Survivors include two daughters, Mindi Eklov and Laci (Mike) Olson; five grandchildren, Alexis, Cameron, Isaac, Jackson and Isabella; his brother, Avert (Eyde) Eklov; his sister, Ardie (Larry) Smith; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and his lifelong best friend, Gordy Stendahl, whom he considered his brother.

A visitation was held Thursday, July 9, at the Seland Funeral Home in Coon Valley. Private burial was in the Westby Coon Prairie Cemetery. Condolences may be given at selandsfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family may be sent to the Seland Funeral Home, P.O. Box 217, Coon Valley, Wis., 54623.