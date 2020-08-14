× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

While caring for the property where he communed with the Colorado mountains, 72 year-old Dan Olson, lost his life in a tragic accident Tuesday, July 28, 2020.

Dan was a quiet professional. He listened in order to understand and spoke to affirm, reflect, and wonder. Through his careers, Dan was an energetic teacher, creative minister, trusted clinical psychologist, and gentle horse caretaker.

Dan met his life-partner, Sue, in college at UW-La Crosse. Together they made music—their harmonies of compassion, equity, and integrity guided their professional and personal lives. They sought not only to answer questions but to question answers.

Dan was scared to be a father because of his own father’s abuses. With Sue’s encouragement, he instead became a Dad. A full partner, he poured his heart into being present and engaged with their children, Katie and Scott. After Sue died in a horse accident in 2005, Dan kept her memory alive by becoming “Dano” to his grandchildren, the endearing name used only by his late wife.

The mountains beckoned Dan home in 2017. The last three years of Dan’s life were a storybook romance with his love, Bobbie Moross. Together they enjoyed the simple pleasures of time with one another, nature, and big breakfasts.