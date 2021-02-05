CASHTON — Darrel G. Johnson, 64, of Cashton died Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, at his home. He was born April 23, 1956, to Harold and Lorraine (Bjornstad) Johnson, in Viroqua. He was baptized and confirmed at the Coon Valley Lutheran Church. Darrel graduated from Westby High School in 1974, where he excelled at football and baseball. He was employed at Howard Johnson Enterprises in Viroqua for many years. He later worked for Badger Environmental in Westby and Lepke Trucking in Chaseburg, retiring in 2018.
Survivors include his son, Travis (Tanya) Johnson of Westby; four grandchildren, Tayah, Teegun, Tanner and Tobie; three siblings, Cheryl Burmeister of Rochester, Minn., Rodney (Nancy) Johnson of Westby and Laurie (Gary) Mickelson of Westby; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and a sister, Jennifer.
A visitation was held from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 3, at the Seland Funeral Home in Coon Valley. Condolences may be given at selandsfuneralhome.com.
