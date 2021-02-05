David Alan Mills, 86, of Westby passed away Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, at Bethel Home in Viroqua. He was born May 28, 1934, in Illinois, to the late Jack and Ruth (Royal) Mills. He attended New Trier High School in Winnetka, Ill., and Dartmouth College in New Hampshire. He then went to Northwestern University Medical School in Chicago, where he graduated in 1959. He went on in pediatrics, finishing his residency in 1962. He was then drafted into the U.S. Army, where he served as a pediatrician, mostly in Paris, France. In 1964, he was certified a Diplomate of the American Board of Pediatrics, and in 1965, he was elected a Fellow of the American Academy of Pediatrics.

Following his service to our country, he opened his own practice in Pacific Grove, Calif., where he spent his career serving members of the community, including co-founding the Pacific Grove Heritage Society and serving as its first president. He retired from pediatrics, and for a time lived partly in France, as well as maintaining his residence in Pacific Grove. He and his first wife parted ways in 1993. David married a second time in 1995. He and his wife, Vanessa, lived in Portland, Ore., for a few years and then moved to the La Crosse area in 2001, purchasing their home in Westby, at the end of 2001. For 10 years they split their time between the U.S. and France, and then ended their French years in 2007. They continued their lives in Westby, where they helped their community by entertaining with music.