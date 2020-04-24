COON VALLEY — Delaine A. Erickson, 101, of Coon Valley died Monday, April 13, 2020, at Bethany St. Joseph Care Center in La Crosse. She was born Aug. 28, 1918, to Henry and Ruth (Moen) Nelson in Canada. She married Andrew Erickson Sept. 10, 1938, in Decorah, Iowa. Delaine was a member of Coon Valley Lutheran Church, where she was active in quilting, her circle and WELCA. She was also a member of the Coon Valley American Legion Auxiliary.
Survivors include her son, Gary of Coon Valley; five grandchildren, Jon (Jane) Erickson, Brad (Heather) Erickson, Ryan Emmons, Casey (Bobby) Kluck and Kyle (fiancé, Amy Kumlin) Erickson; 14 great grandchildren; her brother, Michael (Sandra) Nelson of La Crosse; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Andrew in 1981; grandson, Steve; two sisters, Henrietta Valeo and Mary Ann Trempt; four brothers, Leighton in infancy, Layton “Boob,” Leonard “Chick” and James “Bushel” Nelson.
Private funeral services will be held with burial in the Coon Valley Lutheran Church Cemetery. A memorial visitation will be held at a later date. The Seland Funeral Home in Coon Valley is assisting the family. Condolences may be given at selandsfuneralhome.com. Memorials may be given to the Coon Valley Lutheran Church.
