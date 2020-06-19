× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Donna Mae (Ottum) Fortun, 82, passed away peacefully Sunday, June 7, 2020, at Norseland Nursing Home. Donna was born Feb. 27, 1938, to Tilman and Mabel (Peterson) Ottum.

Donna lived a diverse and fascinating life. Donna is a natural-born story teller, which has led to many great stories of her growing up, meeting and marrying the love of her life, husband, Maynard, Feb. 14, 1959, and raising her five children, Chris (Lynn), Carolyn (Tom) Moran, Carleton (Tracy), Corey (Peggy) and Craig (Kristi), all of Westby. In addition to raising her biological children, Donna and Maynard sheltered and loved 10 daughters, through the foster program. Each of these young women went on to graduate from Westby High School, while under their care and many remain in contact with Donna and Maynard yet today.

Donna always loved the “little children” and was blessed with nine grandchildren, Jennifer (Angelo) Horbacz, Stephanie Moran, Katey (Chad Johnson) Fortun, Tyler (Megan) Fortun, Krista (Alex) Kohnert, Megan (Zach Mathison) Fortun, Cody (Emma Frydenlund) Fortun, Jessy (Olivia Amrhein) Fortun and Emily Fortun. To further bless Donna’s life, she welcomed five great-grandchildren with open arms, Jackson Kohnert, Audrey Horbacz, Liberty Fortun, Madelyn Kohnert and Elizabeth Horbacz. Grandma was anxiously awaiting the birth of two new grandsons to add to the mix.