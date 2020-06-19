Donna Mae (Ottum) Fortun, 82, passed away peacefully Sunday, June 7, 2020, at Norseland Nursing Home. Donna was born Feb. 27, 1938, to Tilman and Mabel (Peterson) Ottum.
Donna lived a diverse and fascinating life. Donna is a natural-born story teller, which has led to many great stories of her growing up, meeting and marrying the love of her life, husband, Maynard, Feb. 14, 1959, and raising her five children, Chris (Lynn), Carolyn (Tom) Moran, Carleton (Tracy), Corey (Peggy) and Craig (Kristi), all of Westby. In addition to raising her biological children, Donna and Maynard sheltered and loved 10 daughters, through the foster program. Each of these young women went on to graduate from Westby High School, while under their care and many remain in contact with Donna and Maynard yet today.
Donna always loved the “little children” and was blessed with nine grandchildren, Jennifer (Angelo) Horbacz, Stephanie Moran, Katey (Chad Johnson) Fortun, Tyler (Megan) Fortun, Krista (Alex) Kohnert, Megan (Zach Mathison) Fortun, Cody (Emma Frydenlund) Fortun, Jessy (Olivia Amrhein) Fortun and Emily Fortun. To further bless Donna’s life, she welcomed five great-grandchildren with open arms, Jackson Kohnert, Audrey Horbacz, Liberty Fortun, Madelyn Kohnert and Elizabeth Horbacz. Grandma was anxiously awaiting the birth of two new grandsons to add to the mix.
Donna and Maynard farmed the Ottum family farm west of Westby, until 2013. Donna was the ultimate “care-giver” and was always willing to help those she encountered. Because of that she created life-long relationships with many who started out as strangers but soon became family. Her life was truly blessed and she will be dearly missed.
All are welcome to attend the visitation from 3 to 8 p.m. Friday, June 12, at the Seland Funeral Home, 204 Central Ave., in Coon Valley. All are also welcome to attend a graveside service at Westby Coon Prairie Cemetery, which will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 13, with the celebration of life following the service at the Fortun Farm, E7067, US Highway 14, Westby.
Memorials can be made in Donna’s memory to Westby Coon Prairie cemetery fund, Vernon Memorial Hospice or a charity of donor’s choice. Condolences may be given at selandsfuneralhome.com.
