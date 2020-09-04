Doris Kriigel

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

JANESVILLE, Wis./FLORENCE, Ariz. – Doris A. Kriigel, 87, died peacefully Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020. Doris was born May 28, 1933, in Vernon County. She married the love of her life, Larry, June 18, 1952. They were married 60 years before God took Larry home Dec. 8, 2012.

She is survived by three children, Joann Broskey, Michael (Virginia) Kriigel, and Judy (Steve) Scaccia; five grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

Larry and Doris loved to travel the U.S. in their motor home. She loved to cruise with “the girls.” Doris loved coming home to Janesville, Wis., in the summer, spending precious time with her family and many friends. One of the last sentences she said to Judy was, “Tell everyone thank you.” She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

The family would like to thank Our House Senior Living, where she first moved. She loved it there and loved the people. We would also like to thank the staff at Our House Memory Care for all your love and care. I know she felt that love you gave her when you walked into her room, it showed by the smile on her face. Also, a special thank you to Hospice for all you did to make her final days comfortable.

Schneider Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. There will be no service at this time.